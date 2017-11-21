Bell-ringers needed for Longboat Kiwanis tradition

The Longboat Key Kiwanis Club is still looking for bell-ringers to participate in its annual collaboration with the Salvation Army.

Throughout the holiday season, beginning on Friday and going through Christmas Eve, members of the club ring the bell throughout the day outside of Publix on Bay Isles Parkway as part of The Salvation Army’s kettle donation campaign.

They are joined by town leaders, members of Longboat organizations and other volunteers. One of those volunteers could be you.

The schedule is available by clicking here.

If you’d like to help, contact Reg Ware at 941-400-0804 or email him at [email protected]