Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 20, 2018 4 hours ago

Beating summer hunger

Sutton Place Association donated 78 pounds of food to All Faiths Food Bank's Campaign Against Summer Hunger.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sutton Place Association helped All Faiths Food Bank beat summer hunger by donating 78 pounds of food to the Campaign Against Summer Hunger last week. During the school year, nutrition programs provide children in need with up to 10 meals a week, and in the summer, the food bank continues that mission. Resident Janet Shapiro said in an email that Sutton Place residents have been collecting since fall, but the most food has been donated in the past three months.

 

 

TURTLE TRACKS

June 10-June 16

                        2018       2017

Nests                 105       145

False Crawls     132      123

Total as of June 16

                        2018        2017

Nests                 420        438

False Crawls     350      432

 

