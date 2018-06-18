Beating summer hunger

Sutton Place Association donated 78 pounds of food to All Faiths Food Bank's Campaign Against Summer Hunger.
Sutton Place Association helped All Faiths Food Bank beat summer hunger by donating 78 pounds of food to the Campaign Against Summer Hunger last week. During the school year, nutrition programs provide children in need with up to 10 meals a week, and in the summer, the food bank continues that mission. Resident Janet Shapiro said in an email that Sutton Place residents have been collecting since fall, but the most food has been donated in the past three months.
TURTLE TRACKS
June 10-June 16
2018 2017
Nests 105 145
False Crawls 132 123
Total as of June 16
2018 2017
Nests 420 438
False Crawls 350 432