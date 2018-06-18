Beating summer hunger

Sutton Place Association helped All Faiths Food Bank beat summer hunger by donating 78 pounds of food to the Campaign Against Summer Hunger last week. During the school year, nutrition programs provide children in need with up to 10 meals a week, and in the summer, the food bank continues that mission. Resident Janet Shapiro said in an email that Sutton Place residents have been collecting since fall, but the most food has been donated in the past three months.

TURTLE TRACKS

June 10-June 16

2018 2017

Nests 105 145

False Crawls 132 123

Total as of June 16

2018 2017

Nests 420 438

False Crawls 350 432