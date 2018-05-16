Beat the heat with local summer camps

Keep your kids and grandkids busy all summer with these local camps. Whether they want to be scientists and explore marine life or learn to sail and travel around the world, these camps will keep kids’ minds and imaginations growing.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium Camps

Mommy and Me

Two Mommy and Me camps will bring together kids and their favorite adult to explore Sarasota Bay and Mote exhibits. Go Blue! will teach campers about ocean animal survival and how they can help. Campers in Ocean Motion will learn about biology, migrations and adaptations for movement underwater.

Ages: 2-5 with adult

When: Both camps run 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday; Go Blue! takes place from June 5-7, June 12-14, June 19-21 and June 26-28; Ocean Motion goes from July 10-12, July 17-19, July 24-26 and July 31 to Aug. 2.

Cost: $145 for nonmembers; $135 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Tidal Tykes

Sense of the Sea and Diets Down Below will give campers a look into how fish use their sense of smell and touch and what they eat. Campers will explore the aquarium and participate in hands-on activities. Swimming skills are required for both camps.

Ages: Students entering first and second grade

When: Both camps run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; Senses of the Sea will be held June 4-8, June 18-22, July 9-13, July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10; Diets Down Below will run from June 11-15, June 25- 29, July 16-20 and July 30 to Aug. 3.

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Aqua Kids

Whether it’s learning about native versus invasive species or exploring how animals camouflage themselves, Aqua Kids can learn all about the world under the sea in two different camps, Home, Home on the Reef or Amazing Adaptations and Mysterious Mutations. Between hands-on activities, aquarium and Sarasota Bay exploration and more, campers will have a busy week. Swimming skills are required.

Ages: Students entering third to fifth grade

When: Both camps run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; Home, Home on the Reef runs on June 4-8, June 18-22, July 9-13, July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10; Amazing Adaptations and Mysterious Mutations runs on June 11-15, June 25-29, July 16-20 and July 30 to Aug. 3.

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members.

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Sea Sleuths

Campers will become young scientists during this week of exploration and discovery. From learning what animals call Sarasota Bay home to understanding the stages of different ocean animals’ lives, the two Sea Sleuths camps will explore biodiversity and life cycles. Both Oh, the Things You’ll “Sea” and Life Cycles of the Fish & Finless require swimming skills.

Ages: Students entering sixth to eighth grade

When: Both camps run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; Oh, the Things You’ll “Sea” takes place on June 4-8, June 18-22, July 9-13, July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10; Life Cycles of the Fish & Finless takes place on June 11-15 June 25-29, July 16-20 and July 30 to Aug. 3

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Alyssa Mayer was all smiles as she explored Sarasota Bay last year during a Mote camp.

Aqua Tech

Help Mote staff find a missing robot during Aqua Tech camp. The classroom-based camp will replicate a recovery mission to track down the missing bot. Campers will combine the use of multimedia technology, mapping and engineering skills to collect clues.

Ages: Students entering third through fifth grade

When: Aqua Tech runs from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday on June 4-8, June 18-22, July 9-13, July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10.

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Ocean Investigators

Campers will explore the world of marine science during Ocean Investigators camp. The classroom-based camp will use hands-on activities, experiments and research to gain an understanding of different branches of marine science.

Ages: Students entering third through fifth grade

When: Takes place from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday on June 11-15, June 25-29, July 16-20 and July 30 to Aug. 3

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Exploring Marine Careers

Future marine biologists are invited to this classroom-based camp to explore marine science careers. Campers will meet Mote scientists, aquarium biologists and animal trainers, do hands-on research in Sarasota Bay and greet resident animals.

Ages: Students entering sixth through eighth grade

When: Takes place from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday on June 4-8, June 18-22, July 9-13, July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10.

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Sea Tech

Like Aqua Tech, Sea Tech campers will embark on a rescue mission for a missing robot using multimedia technology, mapping and engineering skills to collect clues.

Ages: Students entering sixth through eighth grade

When: Takes place from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday on June 11-15, June 25-29, July 16-20 and July 30 to Aug. 3.

Cost: $269 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Contact: 388-4441; mote.org/education

Michael Shaefer sails around Sarasota Bay during a Sarasota Youth Sailing camp last year.

Sailing Camp

Sarasota Youth Sailing Camp

Explore Sarasota Bay during various sailing camps. Sarasota Youth Sailing will be offering a US Sailing Reach-STEM class while utilizing science, technology, engineering and math in addition to half-day beginner and intermediate camps. Campers should bring life jackets, close-toed shoes, sunscreen and a water bottle.

Ages: 5-14

When: Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. from May 29 to Aug. 3; the STEM Sailing runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one week sessions

Cost: The two week half-day and one week full-day camps are $350. The first session and the July 4 sessions are $315.

Contact: sarasotayouthsailing.org or call 504-4236

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and National Resources Camps

Skim, Surf and Paddle Camp

All skill levels are invited to join this camp at Lido Beach that consists of skim, surf and stand-up paddle board instruction, demonstration and practice. Campers also will participate in beach activities and learn basic ocean knowledge.

Ages: 7-15

When: 8 a.m. to noon on May 29 to June 1, June 18-22 and Aug. 6-10.

Cost: $180 for four days and $225 for five days

Contact: scgov.net/parks

Marine Explorers and Waterman’s Camp

As campers learn water safety, they will explore barrier island marine environments by kayaking, snorkeling, swimming and attempting to stand-up paddle. Experienced guides will lead campers on these adventures on kid-sized equipment.

Ages: 8-15

When: 9 a.m. to noon on May 29 to June 1, June 4-8, June 11-15, July 23-27 and July 30 to Aug. 3 at Ted Sperling Park; and June 18-22, June 25-29, July 2-6 and July 16-20 at Ken Thompson Park.

Cost: $180 for four days and $220 for five days

Contact: scgov.net/parks

Max Freeman catches a wave during a 2017 Sarasota County camp.

Surfit USA camp

SURFit Kids Summer Camp

Campers will learn all about stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, swimming and ocean safety at Lido Beach. All classes are led by certified lifeguards.

Ages: 6-14

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 25-29, July 2-6, July 9-13 and July 16-20. A mangrove tunnels tour will take place at Ted Sperling Nature Park from July 23-27.

Cost: $215 for half-day camp and $300 for extended day option

Contact: 952-8245