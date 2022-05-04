A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jerry and Susan Roth, of Longwood, sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Carmine and Shari Cacciavillani, of Sarasota, for $5.5 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.85 million in 2010.

Regent Place

Skipper Hamilton LLC sold the Unit 24A condominium at 675 Longboat Club Road to Theodore Romanow and Kim Redfield, of Marion, Massachusetts, for $4 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,564 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,071,600 in 1995.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Laura Jacobson, trustee, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maura Anne Johnson, of Broomfield, Colorado, for $3.85 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2014.

John Ringling Estates

239 South Polk LLC sold the home at 239 S. Polk Drive to David and Michelene Caruso, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,890 square feet of living area. It sold for $935,800 in 2011.

Stark Ventures LLC sold the home at 540 N. Washington Drive to Snow Bird or Bust LLC for $3,375,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,375,000 in 2021.

Country Club Shores

Peter Intermaggio and Denise Roberts, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 581 Putting Green Lane to Michael and Jamie Burwell, of Sarasota, for $2.96 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,813 square feet of living area. It sold for $970,000 in 2017.

Zentra Castle Inc. sold the home at 521 Birdie Lane to Keith and Carole Wennik, of Longboat Key, for $1.7 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 1993.

Emerald Harbor

Preston and Merrillanne Speers, of Parker, Colorado, sold their home at 781 Binnacle Point Drive to John Louis Olliges and Mary Olliges, of Longboat Key, for $2.7 million. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2013.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Island Cottages Invest LLC sold the home at 7140 Longboat Drive E. to LBK Invest LLC for $2,645,000. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,655,000 in 2018.

Islander Club of Longboat

Heidi Ansted, trustee, of Maumee, Ohio, sold the Units 85S and 86S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Pointe Santo D37 LLC for $2,544,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,325,000 in 2014.

Queen’s Harbour

Carla Muggio, trustee, of Pittsburgh, sold the home at 3533 Fair Oaks Lane to Naudain Street LLC for $2.1 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,909 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in 2007.

Grand Bay

Frank and Mary Fitzpatrick sold their Unit 172 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Howard and Susan Slotnick, of Armonk, New York, for $1.75 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,085,000 in 2018.

Harbour Links at Longboat Key Club

Edward Kruske, of Bloomfield Township, Michigan, sold his Unit 2027 condominium at 2027 Harbour Links Drive to Joan Rachlin and Seymour Small, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,253,900. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,001 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 1989.

Harbour House South

Richard and Amy Cox, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 23 condominium at 400 Golden Gate Point to Charles Blevins, of Vienna, Virginia, for $1.25 million. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2021.

Longbeach

James and May Zack, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 791 Broadway to Jacob Martin and James Brearley, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2020.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Arden Kreisch, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 650 Norton St. to Magnus and Christina Almtun, of Stockholm Sweden, for $1.05 million. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area.

Longboat Landing

Frank and Randi Motz, of Solon, Ohio, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 5320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Moretti and Kristina Rae Pompa, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $106,000 in 1994.

John Moretti, of Brighton, Michigan, sold his Unit 103 condominium at 5320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Melissa and Scott Kadish, of Cincinnati, for $780,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $487,500 in 2020.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Elfriede Baribault and Kathleen Kida, Personal Representative, and Harry John Baribault sold the Unit 304 condominium at 4835 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paula Heidrich and David Heidrich, trustees, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, for $845,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $34,000 in 2000.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Dujardin Custom Homes Inc. sold the Unit 307 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Richard and Lynelle Koelbl, of Alden, New York, for $760,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2000.

Windward Bay

Sinead Whelan, of Queens, New York, sold her Unit 303 condominium at 4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Michael Katko and Robin Marie Katko, of Longboat Key, for $740,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,000 in 2021.

The Shore

Richard Katzman and Jane Katzman, trustees, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, sold the Unit 110 condominium at 5757 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Dunigan and Krista Kaye Dunigan, of Flushing, Michigan, for $675,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Catherine Eaton, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 903 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joanna Navarro, trustee, of New York City, for $660,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area.

Lido Harbour Towers

Nancy Elizabeth Maddox, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 704 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Alexis Ann Romano, trustee, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2020.

Sarasota Harbour East Apartments

David and Michelle Sylvester, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 34 condominium at 777 John Ringling Blvd. to Nicholas and Teresa Camp, of Maumee, Ohio, for $620,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2019.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Mary Sylva, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, and Paul Sylva, of Rockport, Massachusetts, trustees, sold the Unit 715 condominium at 715 Bayport Way to Beth Hamilton and Charles Corbisiero, trustees, of Riverside, Illinois, for $567,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1981.

Longboat Arms

Sapphire Consulting LLC sold the Unit 307-C condominium at 3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jill Leopold, trustee, of Leipsic, Ohio, for $549,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2020.

Longboat Harbour

Dale and Jennifer Mellor-Clark, of Cumbria, England, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Rhonda Lenair, of Longboat Key, for $485,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2018.

First Longboat Harbour

Gary Bender and Miriam Broseau Bender Celeste, of E. Lansing, Michigan, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 4330 Falmouth Drive to Thomas and Barbara Carco, of Duluth, Georgia, for $430,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2004.

The Diplomat

James Gillespie II, trustee, and Dolores Gillespie, of Melbourne Beach, sold the Unit 256 condominium at to Jason and Sarah Daniel, of Lakeland, for $410,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 680 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1993.