A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Christopher and Jane Tutoki, of Gainesville, sold their Unit 1201 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Richard and Lorraine Schwartz, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,189 square feet of living area. It sold for $5 million in 2018.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Albert and Joyce Dombrowski, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 903 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Grace Masefield, of Longboat Key, for $2.34 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $796,600 in 1996.

Inn on the Beach

Adkins LBK LLC sold the Unit 3207 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to Speed-Wing Investment Co. LLC for $1.76 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2020.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

John Townsend Tubbs Jr., trustee, of Bozeman, Montana, and Sally Sue Roch, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 635 Marbury Lane to Craig and Katherine Cather, of Longboat Key, for $1.5 million. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 2,446 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2012.

Terrance and Lisa O’Hara sold their home at 573 Juan Anasco Drive to Alexander Daniel Conlan and Sheila Sue Hooker, of Lithia, for $1,475,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2015.

Grand Bay

Raymond and Betsy Kotcher, of Manhasset, New York, sold their Unit 435 condominium at 3010 Grand Bay Blvd. to Mary Beth Beasley, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,435,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2014.

Leonard and Tina Scavron, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 132 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Steven Peters, of Charlottesville, Virginia, for $1,281,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2021.

Emerald Pointe South

Keith Nelson and Judith Marquis, of University Park, sold their Unit 10 condominium at 1914 Harbour Links Circle to Gregory Goebel, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.25 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $747,000 in 2018.

Westchester

Donna Smith, of Los Angeles, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to S.T.M.T. Properties LLC for $950,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1985.

Fairway Bay

Calvert Tazewell Hawkes and Joanne Reis Hawkes, of Newport, Rhode Island, sold their Unit 526 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to John and Cynthia Masson, of Ontario, Canada, for $820,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2016.

Christopher Charles Alger and Andria Jean Alger, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1302 condominium at 1926 Harbourside Drive to Vadim Afonkin, of Bourne, Massachusetts, for $785,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Lido Surf and Sand

Cynthia Monchecourt sold her Unit 414 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Kelley and Paul Swanno, of Denver, for $769,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,000 in 2014.

Lido Harbour South

Jeryl Ann Van Vleet, trustee, of Midlothian, Virginia, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Donald and Theresa Davis, of E. Granby, Connecticut, for $740,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2005.

Sand Cay

Mikedev Investments LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Gallo and Susan Lynn Ambriano-Gallo, of Staten Island, New York, for $615,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,071 square feet of living area. It sold for $444,000 in 2021.

Cedars East

Jill and Joshua Ball sold their Unit 8 condominium at 802 Evergreen Way to Joel and Holly Adornetto, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $316,000 in 2020.

Covert

Mary Pat Scott, of Milford, Ohio, sold her Unit 304 condominium at 5231 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Hasler, trustee, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $467,500. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It sold for $62,500 in 1985.

Longboat Harbour

James Adams Jr., trustee, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to James Daly, of Longboat Key, for $449,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 837 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2021.

Lido Shores

Gail Zittel, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 403 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Edward and Katherine Morris, of Stewart Manor, New York, for $435,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,500 in 2003.