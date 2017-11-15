Beach Residences condo sells for $4.45 million

A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kathleen Fink, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Roderick Murray and Pandora Vitkowsky, of Sarasota, for $4.45 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.07 million in 2012.

The Beach Residences

Scott Moore, trustee, and Gulf Coast Strategic Investments Inc. sold the Unit 1205 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ronald and Elizabeth Olin, of Sarasota, for $3.3 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.7 million in 2012.

Marie Louise Akesson sold her Unit 809 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert and Felicity Stack, of Sarasota, for $2.82 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.7 million in 2006.

Bay Isles

Russell and Juraci Ireland, of Myakka City, sold their home at 511 Harbor Point Road to Mark Hale and Sally Jean Hale, trustees, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $2.53 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.09 million in 2013.

Embassy Court

Chloe Holdings LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 4138 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rodney and Rosemary Parsons, of Longboat Key, for $1.3 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 1991.

Bird Key

Arthur and Catherine Armitage, trustees, sold the home at 319 Bobwhite Way to Lido Acquisitions LLC for $775,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2006.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Barton and Rorie Russell, of University Park, sold their Unit 728 condominium at 728 Bayport Way to Martin and Corinne Hirsch, of Newton, Mass., for $550,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,000 in 1999.

Lido Harbour Towers

Avis Silverstein, of Shelburne, Vt., sold her Unit 203 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to William Murphy, of Charlton, Mass., for $465,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2015.

Country Club Shores

Jayne Taylor, trustee, Janice Taylor and William Taylor, of Safety Harbor, sold the home at 1200 Bogey Lane to Clive and Celine Newman, of Godalming, United Kingdom, for $460,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 1993.

Sea Pines

Dianne Hebard, of Orchard Park, N.Y., sold her Unit 12 condominium at 6937 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bart and April Richert, of Lakeland, for $405,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2002.

Kingston Arms

Brenda Gatewood, trustee, of Dayton, Ohio, sold the Unit 2B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Terry and Sue Taylor, of Manchaca, Texas, for $379,900. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,500 in 1991.