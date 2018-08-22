Bayview Drive home sells for $2.25 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Addition tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Joseph and Karen Iannello, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 638 Bayview Drive to Paul and Jo Ann Murphy, of Longboat Key, for $2.25 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,052 square feet of living area.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Robert and Mary Rittereiser, of Fort Mill, S.C., sold their Unit 3201 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ann Goss, trustee, of Terre Haute, Ind., for $1.14 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,000 in 1987.

Lido Beach Club

Miriam Volk, trustee, sold the Unit 601 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Peter Hinz, trustee, of E. Lansing, Mich., for $710,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Bob and Sheila Smith, of Alberta, Canada, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Terry Borglund and Marie Schultz Borglund, of Lakeland, for $660,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2012.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Bernice Vohoska, trustee, of Omaha, Neb., sold the Unit 302 condominium at 3115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Charles and Yolanda Turner, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 1997.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

William and Joanne Helsley, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their Unit 1003 condominium at 2113 Harbourside Drive to Thomas and Pamela Kane, of Longboat Key, for $465,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 1999.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Douglas and Hemma Fraser, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 65 condominium at 884 Spanish Drive N. to Michael and Mary Brandt, of LaGrange, Ill., for $445,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Margaret Sloan, of Middletown, Del., sold the Unit 126 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Casper and Sonia Johnson, of Temple Terrace, for $439,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1999.

Mary Lou Willings sold her Unit 415 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Nancy Spadafore, of East Lansing, Mich., for $375,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,500 in 1978.

Seaplace

Mary Joan Dennis, of Winter Park, sold her Unit G7-409-C condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Rosemary Valentino, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2017.

Windward Bay

Larry and Virginia Steagall sold their unit PH-5 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Kristina Sehlhorst, of Cincinnati, for $360,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1992.

Cedars East

Thomas and Pamela Kane, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 852 Evergreen Way to James Holbrook and Karen Holbrook, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $350,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2009.

Turtle Crawl

Thomas and Julia Gunter, of Lakeland, sold their Unit G-203 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George Sanchez, trustee, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2016.

Longboat Harbour

Judith Eaton, of Washington, D.C., sold her Unit 205 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to David Brookshire and Mary Lemieux Brookshire, of Cumming, Ga., for $235,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2003.