A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kimberley Pelyk, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 3611 Bayou Circle to Michael and Denise Stearns, of Longboat Key, for $3.5 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,674 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,181,500 in 2010.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Thomas Lippard, trustee, of Pittsburgh, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Frank, of Seattle, for $3.2 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 3,400 square feet of living area.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Karen Scheid, trustee, and Dean Scheid sold the Unit D-606 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Kimberley Anne Pelyk, of Longboat Key, for $3.15 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2016.

Bay Isles

Kevin Slachciak, of Grand Island, New York, sold his home at 3395 Bayou Lane to Colm Dobbyn, of New Canaan, Connecticut, for $1.75 million. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2021.

Grand Bay

Barbara Levee, trustee, of Naples, sold the Unit 175 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Stephen and Domenica Jeffords, of Longboat Key, for $1,655,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 1995.

Gary Massel and Lynn Massel, trustees, of Coralville, Iowa, sold the Unit 626 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Copper Tarpon Holdings LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2012.

Tangerine Bay

Patrick Ward and Margaret Ward, trustees, sold the Unit 125 condominium at 340 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Luanne Benson, of Longboat Key, for $1.6 million. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in February.

Island House

Easy Street Partners LLC sold the Unit 40 condominium at 6150 Midnight Pass Road to Angela Van Vliet, trustee, of Fishers, Indiana, for $1.55 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,976 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1985.

Queen’s Harbour

David and Bretta Grocer, trustees, of Dunwoody, Georgia, sold the home at 3509 Fair Oaks Court to Rose Place Investments LLC for $1.45 million. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $536,500 in 1997.

Corey’s Landing

Robin Lynn Hoyle, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 3479 Byron Lane to Adam and Jennifer Stone, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, for $1.15 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,229 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2020.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Souri Realty LLC sold the Unit 702 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Gardner, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1.14 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 961 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2014.

Harbour Links at Longboat Key Club

Robert and Kimberly Westfall, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 2003 condominium at 2003 Harbour Links Drive to Carl Cooper and Patricia Cooper, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2021.

Longboat Key

George and Rosita Tagliente, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 651 Jungle Queen Way to MODERN CEO INC for $995,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1989.

Beachplace

Donald Leone, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 1065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to GD2001 LLC for $985,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2020.

Elaine Bankoff, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 1065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Beach Place 303 LLC for $850,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2000.

Nautilus Longbeach

McGue Family LLC sold the Unit 12 condominium at 7065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Susan and Thomas Tobias, of Orchard Park, New York, for $950,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $789,000 in 2021.

Longbeach Village South

Elaine McKinnon, of Andover, Massachusetts, sold her Unit 22 condominium at 6951 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph Krebs and Carolyn Schlede, of Longboat Key, for $921,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1978.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Dream Island Luce LLC sold the Unit 202 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Everdream LLC for $825,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Harbour East

Virginia Preti Child and Jason Clay Child, of Madison, Maine, sold their Unit 24 condominium at 775 John Ringling Blvd. to Ann Susan Brenner, of Norwalk, Connecticut, for $675,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area.

Longboat Harbour

Helen Samen and Robert Samen, of Houston, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Carla Muggio, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $660,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $128,500 in 1991.

Windward Bay

Harriet Ansell, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 303 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bruce Forster and Karen Soller, of Baldwin, New York, for $633,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $64,000 in 1978.

Kingston Arms

Moonsilk LLC sold the Unit 6-B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to 500 S Washington 6B LLC for $550,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2007.