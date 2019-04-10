Bayfront agreement set for review, again

The last time the City Commission discussed a proposed agreement with a private group founded to oversee the development of a new bayfront park, the board balked at finalizing any deal.

On Monday, April 15, a deal will once again be under consideration — with the Bay Park Conservancy advocating for the approval of a revised agreement.

The Bay Park Conservancy is the latest configuration of The Bay Sarasota, the group that helped produce a master plan for 53 city-owned acres surrounding the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The conservancy would be responsible for managing construction and operation of a new public park on the land, which would remain in city ownership.

When the commission discussed a partnership agreement at its March 18 meeting, board members and residents questioned the details. City Attorney Robert Fournier said he believed those concerns were legitimate, and he asked to review and rewrite the agreement.

Fournier said the latest draft seeks to clarify two of the major concerns raised March 18. One pertains to the city’s financial obligations as the bayfront development proceed, and the other relates to the commission’s oversight of the conservancy.

The agreement now requires the conservancy to submit an implementation plan to the city for different segments of the project before it can obtain any development approvals. The goal, Fournier said, was to ensure a phased approach and maintain the city’s ability to monitor development.

Although Fournier said he was relatively comfortable with the status of the agreement, at least one person is raising objections. Attorney Dan Lobeck, who criticized the prior proposal, said the partnership agreement carries too many obligations for the city and too few for the conservancy.

“There are dangerous sentences lurking in this text,” Lobeck said.

The conservancy has been pushing for a timely approval of a partnership agreement, calling it a necessary step before it can begin detailed planning of the first phase. The Bay Managing Director Bill Waddill was optimistic a deal could be approved April 15.

“City staff is comfortable, and I’m hopeful the City Commission will be comfortable knowing they’ll have even more oversight,” Waddill said.