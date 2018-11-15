Bay Plaza condo sells for $2,235,000

A condominium in Bay Plaza tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jeffrey and Nikki Sedacca, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1502 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Eugene and Anne Beckstein, of Sarasota, for $2,235,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in February.

SARASOTA

Valencia Rosemary Place Townhomes

Ronald Hayes and Mary Concilio sold their home at 1289 Blvd. of the Arts to Jeffrey and Patricia Saunders, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $504,500 in 2017.

Phillippi Shores

Barbara Sloat, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5139 Admiral Place to Jennifer Topjun, trustee, and Charles Power, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,214 square feet of living area.

Burns Co. Realty

Mary Jane Underwood sold the home at 1646 Oak St. to Henry and Patricia Hope, of Sarasota, for $526,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2005.

1350 Main Residential

Bonnie Chappelear, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1007 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Bernice Mann, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Quail Drive

Colette Nahon, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1510 Quail Drive to Hot Breakfast LLC for $515,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area.

Broadway Promenade

Thomas Forbord, of Oakland, Calif., sold his Unit 1621 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Michael and Jeanne Tribuzzi, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $696,000 in 2007.

Pinecraft

Larry Yoder, Personal Representative, sold the home at 1312 Kruppa Ave. to Yoder 5 LLC for $425,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,579 square feet of living area.

W.B. Harvards

Linda Holland, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1873 Sixth St. to Nikki Koulizakis, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1932, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1992.

Granada

Holley Jo Nisley sold her home at 3545 Jacinto Court to Jaya Brossard, of Sarasota, for $369,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2001.

Dolphin Tower

JOA Investments LLC sold the Unit 5-B condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Susan Bonomi, of Huntington Station, N.Y., for $360,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 2010.

South Gate

David and Katie Hughes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2619 Webber St. to Logan Stern and Richard Stern, of Los Angeles, for $327,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,715 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Jo Ann Swartz and Gerald Swartz, trustees, sold the home at 1704 Fifth St. to Maria Balashova, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 1,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $93,500 in 1997.

Douglas and Margaret Drake, of New Market, Md., sold their Unit 303 condominium at 825 Osprey Ave. to Caroline Villerla, of N. Salem, N.Y., for $292,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 2006.

Gulf Gate East

Carolyn Carnes, of Blairstown, N.J., sold the home at 6928 Easton Way to Eugenio Moleiro and Carolina Hernandez-Ron, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,637 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1986.

Roselawn

Pau and Patricia Motley, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2046 Roselawn St. to Gerald Wagner and Laurie Stinson-Wagner, of Newburgh, N.Y., for $295,000. The first property was built in 1942, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 874 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,112 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $74,000 in 1987.

Norwood Park

Joel Dyckes, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2000 Craft Lane to Veronica Morgan, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2008.

Citrus Square

Joanne and John Foley, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 209 condominium at 445 N. Orange Ave. to Peter and Megan Walsh, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for $273,000. Built in 2009, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,500 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Susan Heck, Personal Representative, and Jo Ann Bacus sold the home at 7451 Blaine Way to Sunny Barnes, of Sarasota, for $264,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1986.

Morning Glory Ridge

Charles and Vivian Ely, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3412 Gladstone St. to Brandon Stockfis and Aimee Brooks, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,078 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2015.

Homecroft

Sara Byler, of Bedford, Pa., sold two properties at 3465 Birky St. to Winterset Rentals LLC for $250,000. The first property was built in 1942, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 829 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,027 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $128,000 in 2003.

Siesta Heights Manor

Thomas and Ashley Harmon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7319 Cass Circle to Sandra Noll and Adrian Noll, of Socorro, N.M., for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Estates

Vadim Roytman, of Northbrook, Ill., sold the home at 5591 Siesta Estates Court to Allan and Lisa Pass, of Baltimore, for $831,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,407 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $831,200 in 2017.

The Mangroves

Wells Fargo Bank sold the home at 1246 Sea Plume Way to Patrick and Debra Healy, of Sarasota, for $805,500. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,067 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2007.

Whispering Sands Village

Margie Hester, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-3 condominium at 212 Hourglass Way to Christopher Coffey and Michele Daniele, of Gladwyne, Pa., for $650,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1998.

Peppertree Bay

Christian and Carol Merrill, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their Unit 228B condominium at 6008 W. Peppertree Way to Harmon Poff Jr., of Amarillo, Texas, for $590,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2010.

Midnight Cove II

John and Rita Staniforth sold their Unit 531 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Olga Coetzee, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,000 in 1991.

PALMER RANCH

Wildwood Acres

Phyllis Bodiker, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 6590 Mandarin Road to Amita Holdings LLC for $1 million. The first property was built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,722 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 588 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $68,000 in 1978.

Silver Oak

William and Pamela Brenner, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8960 Rocky Lake Court to Thomas and Susan Barry, of Sarasota, for $915,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $943,800 in 2009.

Gale and Judith Parks, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9016 Wildlife Loop to Robert Cillis and Joseph LiVolsi, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,721 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5708 Autumn Fern Circle to Joseph and Maureen St. Onge, of Sarasota, for $543,600. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,477 square feet of living area.

Hamptons

James Troiano Jr. and Muriel Troiano, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7337 Stanhope Court to Kurt Juedes and David Starnes, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2001.

La Vista

Gordon Howes, of Northwood, United Kingdom, sold his home at 7662 Calle Facil to Richard and Katheryn Rudiger, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2012.

Villagewalk

Mark and Mary Hughes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5519 Modena Place to Nancy Moia, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Janice Coats, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7554 Quinto Drive to Karl Herman and Elaine Herman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2005.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Dennis and Jill Hudson, trustees, sold the Unit 2601 condominium at 4481 Cinnamon Drive to Charles and Catherine Cella, of Ellington, Conn., for $330,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

OSPREY

Oaks I

Jeffrey Hoerle and Allison Draper, of Osprey, sold their home at 367 Sugar Mill Drive to Jeffrey Voge and Lori Lee Voge, trustees, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $760,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,097 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $692,500 in 2014.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Rockefeller Partners IV LLC for Unit DPH condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Osprey Realty Partner LLC for $615,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,089,000 in 2006.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Jonathon and Barbara Brandau, of Issaquah, Wash., sold their Unit 602 condominium at 3621 N. Point Road to Kathleen Pienta, trustee, of Osprey, for $540,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 2007.

Bay Oaks Estates

Elsie and Daniel Merrill, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 526 Pine Ranch E. Road to Scott and Corry Tyle, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,900 in 2002.

Shore Drive

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 346 S. Shore Drive to William Bohack, of Sarasota, for $368,600. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Lynn Black, of Chicago, sold the home at 1353 New Forest Lane to Jaroslav Kopcan and Slavomira Vachova, of Osprey, for $325,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2003.

Bay Acres

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 444 Bay Vista Ave. to Agieszka and Dominika Wroblewska, of Norridge, for $294,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,500 in 2005.

Village of Osprey

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold two properties at 124 Main St. to Jing Zhou, of San Marcos, Calif., for $291,900. The first property was built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2004, it has one bedroom, one bath and 776 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $523,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Earl Schleutker, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 2191 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Robert Krause and Marlene Harrison, of Nokomis, for $424,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 1997.

Timothy and Catherine Rice, of Spartanburg, S.C., sold their home at 2091 Timucua Trail to John and Catherine Segelken, of Nokomis, for $375,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2010.

Sorrento East

Joseph and Karen Petito, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., sold their home at 314 Degas Drive to Mihai and Violeta Ungureanu, of Nokomis, for $310,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2004.

Mission Valley Estates

Deutsche Bank, trustee, sold the home at 1683 Albino St. to Lina Tang and Song Huynh, of Nokomis, for $280,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1986.