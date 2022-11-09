Bay Park Conservancy names new CFO

As the Bay Park Conservancy prepares to embark on the second phase of its redevelopment of The Bay into a signature city park, the organization has added a veteran executive to its leadership team, naming Tony Gamelin as chief financial officer.

Gamelin, who has 25 years of CFO-level experience with nonprofit and private companies across a range of industries, will report to founding CEO AG Lafley. He previously served as CFO at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The BPC is the nonprofit organization responsible for designing, developing, managing and operating 53 city-owned acres along Sarasota Bay.

“At The Bay, we know the importance of sustainable park development and operations, underpinned by strong financial systems and controls,” Lafley said. “Tony is the right person at the right time, with the capability and experience to lead finances, train management staff, and put the systems and controls in place needed to manage and operate the 14 acres of park that opened less than a month ago.”

The 10th Street boat launch area is a key part of the phase two development of The Bay. (File photo)

With phase one now open, development of the next 14 acres of phase two is expected to begin by mid-2023.

At an estimated cost of $150 million, The Bay will take between seven and 10 years go build in three or more phases. The first phase south of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall opened in mid-October.