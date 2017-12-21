Bay Island Shores home sells for $2.8 million

A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Christopher and Dina Kerr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Pink Bird LLC for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,685,000 in 2009.

SARASOTA

Harbor Acres

Theresa Gilbertson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1570 Hillview Drive to David and Gia Ventola, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area.

Nichols

Dockside Homes LLC sold the home at 1744 Arlington St. to Jane Leipold, trustee, of Sarasota, for $745,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in May.

La Vista

Audrey Barry, trustee, and Peter Barry, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7789 Calle Facil to Nancy Scimone and Geoffrey Scimone, trustees, of Sarasota, for $645,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2003.

Osprey Avenue

Margaret Gayle, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 974 Osprey Ave. to Equine Real Estate LLC for $550,000. The first property was built in 1930, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,888 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1930, it has one bedroom, one bath and 400 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Lloyd Esh, of New Holland, Pa., sold his home at 3402 Sea View St. to Samuel and Sharon Esh, of Bird in Hand, Pa., for $535,000. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2008.

Gulf Gate Woods

PR Capital LLC sold the home at 2822 Tuckerstown Drive to Benjamin and Rayna Sinkunas, of Sarasota, for $382,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate

Lake Tide LLC sold the home at 6626 Anchor Way to Gary Laabs, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,578 square feet of living area.

19th Tee LLC and Rogers Painting LLC sold the home at 6758 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to John and Elizabeth Walch, of Osprey, for $260,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in July.

Pine Shores Estates

William and Lori Miller, of Osprey, sold their home at 6027 Crestwood Ave. to James and Lynn Medlin, of Silver City, N.M., for $355,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,104 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,000 in 1987.

South Gate

Ada Quattrocchi, Darlene Hobbs and Josef Quattro, trustees, sold the home at 2532 Siesta Drive to Millennium Trust Co. LLC for $329,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,443 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $54,800 in 1979.

Michael and Elizabeth Ribaudo sold their home at 2511 Sheridan Drive to Bryan Flaherty and Kara DeCato-Flaherty, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2004.

Frances Carlton

Safe IRA Investments LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1221 N. Palm Ave. to Katherine Best, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1928, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2005.

SIESTA KEY

Crystal Sands

JSKM Inc. sold the Unit 806 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to John and Lauren Wohlwend, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1977.

Siesta Isles

Reto and Andrea Alborghetti, of Herrliberg, Switzerland, sold their home at 5408 Cape Leyte Drive to James and Melinda Whalen, of Mattapoisett, Mass., for $640,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2010.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Andrew and Jill Franxman, of Crestview Hills, Ky., sold their Unit 206 condominium at 6268 Midnight Pass Road to Richard Liebler and Lynne Cowley-Liebler, of Cincinnati, for $577,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2009.

Casa Blanca

Shaw Family Florida LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Martin and Delores Wieland, of Bloomington, Ill., for $350,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1986.

Tortuga Beach

Anita Pallardy, trustee, of Chicago, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Silvestre and Maria Fantauzzo, of Wood Dale, Ill., for $335,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one bath and 800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2003.

White Sands Village

Terrence and Barbara Eisner, of Var, France, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 5681 Midnight Pass Road to David and Cathleen McCabe, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,000 in 2011.

PALMER RANCH

Valencia at Prestancia

Ralph and Haunani Wallace, of Rockport, Maine, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 7260 Alicante Drive to Charles Banta, trustee, of Springfield, Mo., for $539,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,324 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2010.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4016 Cascina Way to Robert Steiner, trustee, of Chesterfield, Mo., for $527,700. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,426 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Penni Mitchell-Kennedy, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5804 Pomarine Court to Edward and Carol Lieberman, of Sarasota, for $429,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,067 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,100 in 2015.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Henry and Teri Hiter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5013 Hanging Moss to Ghassan and Anna Kodersha, of Warren, N.J., for $420,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,900 in 2006.

Wellington Chase

Brougham Reo Owner LP sold the home at 6347 Sturbridge Court to Santiago Gentini, of McLean, Va., for $334,900. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,800 in July.

Villa Mirada

Mary Testa, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 22 condominium at 4634 Mirada Way to Dee Lewis, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 1992.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Pamela Nydam, of Douglas, Mass., sold her home at 9608 Knightsbridge Circle to Anthony Melillo, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2013.

OSPREY

Cezanne Drive

James and Tessa Whiteledge, of Benton, Ky., sold their home at 392 Cezanne Drive to Ronald Moyer and Edna Michel-Moyer, of Osprey, for $1.05 million. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,613 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,153,300 in 2013.

Willowbend

Ronald and Judith Stoll sold their home at 661 Crane Prairie Way to Suzanne Doyle, trustee, of Osprey, for $515,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2012.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Judith Scott, of Cambridge, Md., sold her Unit 303 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Daniel and Madeline Joy, of Marietta, Ga., for $267,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,500 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

Sue Kish, of Nokomis, sold the home at 799 Capistrano Drive to Norman Kline Jr., of Nokomis, for $608,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,300 in 2015.

Laurel Pines

Lyle and Rebecca Smith, of Nokomis, sold their home at 133 Loblolly Lane to Karen Prince, of Nokomis, for $312,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,500 in 2013.

Calusa Lakes

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold the home at 2104 Timucua Trail to F.A. and Colleen Kirchhoff, of Osprey, for $275,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,800 in June.