A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Erik and Anna Paulsson, of Angelholm, Sweden, sold their home at 852 Freeling Drive to Dilip Mathew and Cynthia Adams, of Sarasota, for $2.65 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,725,000 in 2016.

SARASOTA

Vue

Dennis Lombardo, of Fort Myers, sold his Unit 404 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Chunks LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $959,000 in 2017.

Floyd and Camerons

John and Laura Withelder sold two properties at 1848 Loma Linda St. to Eric Sandburg and Penelope Sandburg, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,039,000. The first property was built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2010, it has one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $940,000 in 2016.

Le Chateau

Virginia Mulkin, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 73 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Alfonso and Theow Lau, of Elmhurst, N.Y., for $845,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1974.

Cottage Walk

Gulfside Homes Twin Oaks LLP sold the Unit 7 condominium at 1826 Hawkins Court to Robert and Stacey Bond, of Sarasota, for $661,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,931 square feet of living area.

Indian Beach

Paul and Susan Hagglund, of Sarasota, sold their home at 770 41st St. to David Lewis and Julia Parks, of Sarasota, for $618,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,848 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2011.

I.M. Junes

David Lewis, of Sarasota, sold his home at 603 42nd St. to Sandra Korsak, trustee, of Nashua, N.H., for $590,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,466 square feet of living area.

Condominium on the Bay

Alex and Mari Moulinos sold their Unit 302 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Barry and Jean Rutherford, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,000 in 2012.

Pier 550

GGPRN LLC sold the Unit 5 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to Michael and Kelly Horner, trustees, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2015.

Whit-Acres

Erik and Joni Luxembourg, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1696 Fiesta Drive to Karen and Matthew Richter, of Berkeley Heights, N.J., for $385,100. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,543 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 1997.

Frances Carlton

Cynthia Morriss, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at to Sharon’s Sanctuary LLC for $360,000. Built in 1928, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Golf Estates

Case and Jennifer Hyatt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4377 Iola Drive to Gary Shelp, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Village Green Club Estates

Randall and JoAnn Hayne sold their home at 3511 Village Green Drive to Donovan and Brenda Siebenaler, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2015.

Broadway Promenade

Howard and Elizabeth Wiener, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1331 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Cynthia Morriss, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Glenwood Park

Edward Zap sold his home at 2115 Bay St. to David D’Agate, of Melville, N.Y., for $312,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, four baths and 1,929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2006.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Carol Burnett, of Alameda, Calif., sold her home at 1931 Brookhaven Drive to Robert and Barbara McGowan, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2005.

Colonial Terrace

Jeffry and Diane Wudi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2909 Concord St. to James and Brenda Jablonski, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2016.

Gulfstream Towers

Pamela Newton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1003 condominium at 33 S. Gulfsateam Ave. to Marcia Martin, of Sarasota, and Jacob Martin, of Holmes Beach, for $268,000. Built in 1964, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area.

Pamela Newton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1002 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Aespo LLC for $255,000. Built in 1964, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Hyde Properties II LLC sold the home at 2705 Sunnyside St. to Anne Dufresne, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2009.

Bay Haven

Antonio Llovio and Rose Llovio Smtih, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3025 E. Tamiami Circle to Ringling College of Art and Design Inc. for $250,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $17,700 in 1995.

SIESTA KEY

Gulf and Bay Club

Michael O’Reilly, trustee, and Regina O’Reilly, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Cristina Suh, of Sarasota, for $1,575,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.76 million in 2005.

Siesta’s Bayside

Paula and Jonathan Stein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4520 Woodside Road to Robert and Brittan Chepak, of Sarasota, for $980,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2012.

Christian Prade, of Mortiz, Switzerland, sold his home at 4619 Higel Ave. to Thuy Doan and Johnny Tran, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 1977, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,370 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1983.

White Beach Fruit Co.

William Griffin and Kimberly Kelly-Griffin sold their home at 7370 Point of Rocks Road to Mark Jackson, of Sarasota, for $838,200. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 1993.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Star Properties Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 906 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Bradley and Melissa Gavelek, of Elgin, Ill., for $777,500. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,155,000 in 2005.

Casarina

Carole Sylvester-Konopka and Connie Hayes, trustees, of Ocean, N.J., sold the Unit 610 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Volk and Margaret Volk, trustees, of Frankenmuth, Mich., for $735,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 1990.

Our House at the Beach

JAE Siesta LLC sold the Unit B-504 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to SPA Enterprises Inc. for $725,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2016.

Siesta Beach

Anthony Maritato, of Liberty Township, Ohio, sold their home at 5119 Oxford Drive to David and Leanne Conyers, of Sarasota, for $662,500. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,000 in 2004.

The Anchorage

Gerald Eastlund and Lynn Ann Kerber sold their Unit 710 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Tasha Gould, of Des Moines, Iowa, for $545,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 1993.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Katherine Peterman, trustee, of New London, N.H., sold the Unit 304 condominium at 6266 Midnight Pass Road to 6266 Midnight Holdings LLC for $530,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area.

Peppertree Bay

Rudy Dudon III, trustee, of Powell, Ohio, sold the Unit 118B condominium at 1141 W. Peppertree Drive to Jay and Sabine Blanchet, of Southgate, Ky., for $489,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2004.

Siesta Harbor

JB III Consulting Inc., trustee, sold the Unit 406 condominium at 1325 S. Portofino Drive to Theresa and Andrew Lucibello, of Wallingford, Conn., for $450,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2004.

Richard and Ellen Chapman, of Weatherford, Texas, sold their Unit 28 condominium at 1215 S. Portofino Drive to Maureen Harvey and Joseph King, trustees, of Sarasota, for $281,100. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, two baths and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,000 in 2016.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

SPE #108 LLC sold the Unit 532 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Peter and Beth Figari, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2011.

Gulf and Bay Club-Bayside

Alicia Nordquist, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1243-D condominium at 1243 Siesta Bayside Drive to Derrick Massey and Nancy Knutsen-Massey, of Ontario, Canada, for $386,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, two baths and 959 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $468,000 in 2005.

Siesta Royale Apartments

Mortgage Equity, trustee, sold the Unit 26 condominium at 6334 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Maureen Kelly, of Falmouth, Mass., for $350,300. Built in 1962, it has one bedroom, one bath and 616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,600 in May.

Bay Oaks

Kathleen and John Morris, of Braintree, Maine, and Kathleen Rowell, of North Quincy, Mass., sold their Unit D-22 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Clinton and Melissa Bonner, of Westbrook, Conn., for $337,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,500 in 2015.

Marlen Garcia and James Murray, of Des Plaines, Ill., sold their Unit E-73 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher Rice and Jayme Palazola, of San Diego, for $252,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,800 in 2011.

PALMER RANCH

Palacio

Camilla Johns and Larry Mackell, trustees, of Wake, N.C., sold the home at 4231 Palacio Drive to Michael and Regina O’Reilly, of Sarasota, for $895,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,955 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $733,000 in 2013.

The Hamptons

Anita Weinberg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4928 Bridgehampton Blvd. to Andrew and Jaynie Peterson, of Huntersville, N.C., for $650,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2003.

Jeb Kingseed, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6249 Donnington Court to Brad and Shira Johnson, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,000 in 2016.

Sandhill Preserve

Wayne Kezirian, Jennifer West, trustees, of Cranston, R.I., sold the home at 11163 Roseate Court to Richard and Barbara Scissors, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $573,300 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Valerie Weiseman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 4934 Sabal Lake Circle to Robert and Mary Kleckauskas, of St. Charles, Ill., for $499,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,541 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,900 in 2002.

John and Linda Reardon, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4861 Sabal Lake Circle to Deborah Mays, of Ashburn, Va., for $395,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2014.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Ian and Brittany Parisi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3919 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Petr Dzurec and Simona Dzurcova Brazdilova, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2013.

Isles of Sarasota

Jessica Polito and Luis Maurovich sold their home at 5718 Benevento Drive to Tracy and Timothy Fry, of Sarasota, for $411,200. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,200 in 2007.

Stonebridge

William and Virginia Evans, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 4820 Flagstone Drive to Glen and Kristen Brown, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,800 in 2001.

Wellington Chase

Jeffry and Mary Jeanne Gorton, of Ranson, W.Va., sold their home at 6222 Buckingham St. to Elisa DiCostanzo, of Sarasota, for $358,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 2001.

Marbella

Toma Tomoff, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6723 Paseo Castille to Kristian Dennis, of Woodstock, Ga., for $295,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2002.

Villagewalk

Milan and Ludmila Simik, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7640 Bergamo Ave. to Tara Dixon, of Sarasota, and Doris Dixon, of The Villages, for $279,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2011.

Luis Lopez Gorbea and Marisa Rodriguez Benitez, of Farmers Branch, Texas, sold their home at 5396 Eliseo St. to Susan and Arielle Fernandez, of Sarasota, for $277,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2004.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4452 Aqua Mirage St. to Nicholas Mahle, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Neil Hansen, of Osprey, sold the home at 173 Windward Drive to Murielle and Walter Mueller, of Forked River, N.J., for $515,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 1993.

Bishops Court at the Oaks Preserve

Jean Gay, of Sarasota, sold the home at 12 Bishops Court Road to Patricia Butler, trustee, of Osprey, for $480,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,500 in 1996.

Blackburn Point Woods

Charles and Sharon Durr sold their home at 295 Woods Point Road to David and Jane Hussey, of Orleans, Mass., for $395,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2012.

Willowbend

Sheleen Pack, of Norfolk, Mass., sold her home at 1359 Thornapple Drive to John and Marcy Davidson, of Vienna, Va., for $300,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,300 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Havana Heights

Judy Washburn, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 124 Sugarloaf Drive to William and Pauli Harrelson, of Canyon, Texas, for $462,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,000 in 2013.

Mission Valley Estates

J-Fund Investments LLC sold the home at 750 Clydesdale Circle to Joseph Buchanczenko, of Nokomis, for $400,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,000 in 2017.

Mission Estates

Carol Schaeffer sold the home at 2493 Sonoma Drive to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $350,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,000 in 2004.