Bay Island Shoes home sells for $1.7 million

A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Kathryn Fleeman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 763 Freeling Drive to Sierra Property LLC for $1.7 million. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2012.

SARASOTA

Rivo at Ringling

Muriel Shindler, trustee, of Marietta, Ga., sold the Unit PH110 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Robert Hart and Maria Incza Hart, of Sarasota, for $1.38 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,437,000 in 2007.

Southpointe Shores

Lynn Johnson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1714 Southpointe Drive to KR Byju and Yemuna Satya, of Sarasota, for $1,358,400. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,123 square feet of living area.

Barbara Reif and Stacey Van Hanswyk sold their home at 7615 Peninsular Drive to John and Gail Williams, of Sarasota, for $637,500. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2015.

1350 Main Residential

Warren and Elizabeth Vandeveer, of Madison, N.J., sold their Unit 1210 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Jon Baldwin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,355,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2014.

Beau Ciel

Frank Galati and Peter Amster, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1003 condominium at 990 Blvd. of the Arts to Susan Hermann, of Sarasota, for $1,295,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2010.

Avondale

Robert and Emilie Kimbrough, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1950 Alta Vista St. to Lisa Morris, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,501 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2011.

Golden Gate Point

August and Grace Brown, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold their home at 161 Golden Gate Point to 161 Golden Gate LLC for $750,000. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,752 square feet of living area.

Royal St. Andrew

Cynthia Walters sold the Unit 1501 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Bruce and Irene Mackler, of Bethesda, Md., for $735,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2007.

Alinari

Mary Kramer, trustee, of Windsor Heights, Iowa, sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Joseph and Kathleen Shambe, of Princeton, N.J., for $715,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $919,000 in 2007.

Condominium on the Bay

Grant Gore, trustee, of Lady Lake, sold the Unit 1903 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Pauline Rosenau, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area.

River Forest

John and Dawn Mays, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5250 Carmilfra Drive to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER20) LLC for $520,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,867 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2005.

Desota Park

Mary Long sold her home at 1924 Hibiscus St. to RJJM LLC for $500,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1995.

South Highland

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 1800 Robinhood St. to Jenel White, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,825 square feet of living area.

Washington Heights

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 2068 Goldenrod St. to Bryan and Irina Black, of Venice, for $380,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,609 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Landings

Richard and Season Spanski, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Joseph and Marilyn Ann Nelson, of Sarasota, for $367,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2008.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Bruce and Sharyn Paquette sold their home at 1828 Mid Ocean Circle to Samuel and Lydia King, of Gordonville, Pa., for $362,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,922 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,800 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

Richard and Lona Stebbins, of San Diego, Calif., sold their home at 3137 Prairie Lane to James Giovannoni, of Sarasota, for $317,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,345 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,000 in 2012.

Pelican Cove

Judith Drohlich, trustee, sold the Unit 146 condominium at 1526 Pelican Point Drive to Henry and Gillian Murrey, of Nashville, Tenn., for $300,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2013.

Andrew Daitch, trustee, sold the Unit 414 condominium at 1708 Glenhouse Drive to Jon Bromenschenkel and Rogeen Cortrite, of Placerville, Calif., for $270,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,900 in 1979.

Phillippi Gardens

Robert and Julie Zaykoski, of Old Forge, N.Y., sold their home at 5716 Volsella Place to Francis and Emily Shute, of Sarasota, for $294,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Pirates Cove

Anna Zaremba, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1841 Buccaneer Drive to Richard Lokey, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,400 in 2016.

Gulf Gate East

Janice Goodman and Wendy Racine, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3835 Kingston Blvd. to Todd and Emily Sue, of Woodland Hills, Calif., for $285,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,579 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 1991.

Purtz

Glen and Donna Gorski sold their home at 2021 Hyde Park Circle to John Elliff and Linda Elliff, trustees, of Alexandria, Va., for $283,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,351 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,000 in 2003.

Gulfview

Donna Boynton, trustee, sold the home at 2626 Belvoir Blvd. to David Raines, trustee, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Golf Estates

David and Juliette Arce sold their home at 4313 Iola Drive to Jeffrey and Anne Walker, of Sarasota, for $252,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 2014.

The Island

Global Property Consulting LLC sold the Unit A-3 condominium at 2215 Michel Drive to James Bauernschmidt and Kim Brooks, of W. Union, S.C., for $251,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Tortuga Beach

Lyn Halliday, trustee, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., sold the Unit 400 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Douglas and Karen Smith, of Beverly Hills, Mich., for $1.36 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 1998.

Douglas and Karen Smith, of Franklin, Mich., sold their Unit 502 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Charlene Smith, of Cincinnati, for $1.15 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $862,500 in 2001.

Point of Rocks Terrace

Frank Maguire and Lynn Walker, of Chicago, sold their home at 1010 Point of Rocks Road to Lee Occhino and Anthony Occhino, of Elma, N.Y., for $1.07 million. Built in 1994, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 2,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2002.

Salvatore Russo, of Miami, sold his Unit 1 condominium at 1021 Point of Rocks Road to Rollover IRA for $435,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2001.

Siesta’s Bayside

Howard and Etta Raiken, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 630 Waterside Way to David and Patricia Raiken, of Columbus, Ohio, for $900,000. The first property was built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 454 square feet of living area.

Equity Trust Co., trustee, and Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC sold the home at 4921 Higel Ave. to Jerald and Charleen Youngblutt, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $850,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 1985.

Royal Palm Harbor

Kenneth and Pauline Curtis, of Scarborough, Maine, sold their home at 1211 Southport Drive to Darren and Lori Magda, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,125,000 in 2004.

Bay Island Park

Martin Hyde, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3446 W. Anglin Drive to Anatoly Ioffe and Florita Stolyar, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $527,000 in 2008.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Stephen Moore, trustee, and Jennifer Moore, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 5916 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Debra Morris, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, for $664,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2000.

Hidden Harbor

Jerry and Cynthia Horton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1335 Hidden Harbor Way to William and Patricia Ristvedt, of Excelsior, Minn., for $607,000 Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2003.

Island Reef

Diane McNulty and Barry Merill, trustees, sold the Unit 306-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Barry Merrill, of Grand Ledge, Mich., for $575,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 1993.

Siesta Harbor

Joseph and Linda Marconi, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Steven Silverman and Sara Majors, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., for $410,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Ocean Beach

HSBC Bank USA, trustee, sold the home at to 445 Reid St to JB Real Invest LLC for $352,300. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Isles of Sarasota

Wade and Paula Tucker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5941 Mariposa Lane to J. Edward Van Artsdalen and Eileen Yannarella, of Furlong, Pa., for $530,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2010.

The Hamptons

James and Terry Graves, of Gaithersburg, Md., sold their home at 4993 Gardiners Bay Circle to Alan and Laurie Ratliff, of Wooster, Ohio, for $530,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2013.

Fred and Janet Hunt, of Sweet Valley, Pa., sold their home at 5138 Flagstone Drive to Barbara and Robert Sbalbi, of Sarasota, for $390,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2013.

La Vista

Charles Volkert III, trustee, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold the home at 7551 Calle Facil to Nasrollah and Nancy Saidian, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,000 in 1993.

Villagewalk

Elaine Schaffer, trustee, sold the home at 7522 Quinto Drive to Carole Stein, of Valencia, Pa., for $312,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,000 in 2014.

Mira Villa II

Johannes van Weele and Wilhelmina van Weele-Driessen, of Goes, Netherlands, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 7380 Mara Vista Drive to Thomas Teteak and Susan Teteak, trustees, of Oregon, Wis., for $300,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 2014.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Judith Match, trustee, and Donald March sold the home at 251 Sea Anchor Drive to George Turner and Jerri Turner, trustees, of Osprey, for $480,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,900 in 2002.

Willowbend

Lori and Robert Ruland sold their home at 1353 Thornapple Drive to Jonathan Koltun and Francesca Capitelli, of Osprey, for $385,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2014.

Sarabay Acres

Sarasota Scullers Youth Rowing Program Inc. sold the home at 125 Bayview Ave. to Spanish Point Inc. for $275,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2000.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Villa

Frank and Ruth Arona, of Nokomis, sold their home at 212 Roberts Road to Steven Steen and James and Kathleen Steen, of Nokomis, for $315,500. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2003.

Laurel Pines

David Steinberg and Lauren Steinberg, of Tampa, sold their home at 1210 Laurel Pines Circle to Thomas and Brooks Hanks, of Nokomis, for $259,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2004.

Sorrento East

Susan Jeno, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 209 Matisse Circle N. to Leo Boncha and Joseph Boncha, of Nokomis, for $255,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area.