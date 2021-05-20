Bay Island home sells for $6.6 million

A home in Bay Island tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Billy Pullman Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 835 Norsota Way to David and Lisa Leland, of Sarasota, for $6.6 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.2 million in 2010.

SARASOTA

The BLVD of Sarasota

The BLVD Sarasota LLC sold the Unit 801 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Robert Gordon and Joann Shrier, of Sarasota, for $2.75 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,698 square feet of living area.

The Residences

Robert and Elaine Harar, trustees, of Alexandria, Virginia, sold the Unit 1105 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Joel Stuart Herman and Milton Howard Sleeter, of New York City, for $1,625,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2016.

Shoreland Woods

FSKS Rental LLC sold the home at 1722 Shoreland Drive to Donald Joseph Longueuil and Mackenzie Mudgett Longueuil, of Sarasota, for $1,537,500. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,672 square feet of living area.

Embassy House

Thomas and Eileen Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Jeffrey and Nikki Sedacca, of Sarasota, for $1,435,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 1976.

One One Palm

Frederick and Katherine White, of Glenview, Illinois, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 711 S. Palm Ave. to Scott and Kimberly Penning, of Sarasota, for $1,435,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,815 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,303,200 in 2019.

Buccaneer Bay

Yvonne and John Corrigan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1839 Buccaneer Court to Scott John King and Emily Anne King, of Granger, Indiana, for $1.23 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,442 square feet of living area.

Ridgewood

Kathleen Babcock, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2376 Sandrala Drive to Robert and Leonie McDonald, of Sarasota, for $1,295,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2015.

Burns Realty Co.

Patti and Gregory Bell, of Sarasota, sold their home and vacant lot at 1663 Laurel St. to Laurel Park OZF LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2020.

Vista Bay Point

Frederick Wurlitzer and Ann Allan-Wurlitzer, of British Columbia, Canada, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 128 Golden Gate Point to Sean Patrick Casey and Laura Kristen Casey, of Birmingham, Alabama, for $1.2 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2012.

The Osprey Avenue

Gary Ackersviller and Petra Krebs, of Speyer, Germany, sold two properties at 542 Ohio Place to Green Opportunity Investments LLC for $1.06 million. The first property was built in 1942, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,649 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 576 square feet of living area. They sold for $900,000 in 2016.

The Condominium on the Bay

Peter Gaess and Nancy Abrams-Gaess, of Fairport, New York, sold their Unit 308 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Ave. to Arnold and Gail Waldman, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2012.

Q

Jebco Ventures Inc. sold the home at 217 Cosmopolitan Court to Ashlee Pendleton and Steven Harasyna, of Sarasota, for $940,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,588 square feet of living area.

Roland Oaks Estates

Brian and Margaret Timson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7103 Roland Oaks Circle to Overture Investments LLC for $824,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2017.

South Gate

Adam and Karen Sailor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2479 Sunnyside Lane to Michael Thomas Hagan and Michael William Hagan, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,568 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,000 in 2016.

Michael Murphy and Anne Frame, of Osprey, sold their home at 2412 Clematis St. to Eduardo Alejandro Lacayo and Diana Revelo, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,085 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Phillip McCown Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 2604 Sunnybrook Drive to Alexander Mellor and Maya Milkina Mellor, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Preston and Summer Harcup sold their home at 3724 Key Place to Candice Clough, of Germantown, Maryland, for $394,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,957 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Julie Naidel sold the home at 2767 Goldenrod St. to Jose Roberto Lemus Gonzalez and Guadalupe Lizeth Castanon Barajas, of North Port, for $362,500. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,800 in 2016.

Kitchen Design LLC sold the home at 2780 Wisteria Place to Hannah Elisabeth Reinhardt, of Richmond, Virginia, for $360,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2018.

Cedar Cove Estates

Robert and Leonie McDonald sold their home at 1932 Baywood Terrace to Laura Ann Theriot, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,065 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2015.

Portofino on the Bay

Randy and Susan Murphy, of N. Bend, Ohio, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 1790 Assisi Drive to Charles Barber and Lori Vega Barber, trustees, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, for $750,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,959 square feet of living area. It sold for $587,500 in 2013.

Essex House

Robert Thorpe and Danielle Marie Thorpe, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 308 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Mira Coluccio, of Sarasota, for $742,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2016.

Badger Heights

Patricia Pullman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1219 Osprey Ave. to FP Silver Sands LLC for $735,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2002.

The Royal St. Andrew

Robert Hopkins, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Ann Loudermilk, of Sarasota, for $735,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1993.

Bay Plaza

Darrel Reece, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Hans and Kimberly Schmeits, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $504,800 in 2018.

Town of Sarasota

Guy and Barbara Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 200 Cocoanut Ave. #3 to Edward and Karen Hasler, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2000.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Theresa Decker, of Marine on Saint Croix, Minnesota, sold her home at 2850 Alliance Ave. to Scott Bryan Miller and Wanda Lynn Miller, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, for $635,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,211 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,000 in 2018.

Southpointe Drive

Foresta Lane LLC sold the home at 1885 Southpointe Drive to Algirdas Pasakinskas, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,568 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2008.

Vamo

Jeffrey and Lecia Carr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1887 Vamo Way to Deborah Schatz, of Wayzata, Minnesota, for $596,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,742 square feet of living area.

Harbor House West

Estina Thompson, trustee, of University Park, Maryland, sold the Unit 34 condominium at 226 Golden Gate Point to KE-DA 2017 Exchange LLC for $575,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2004.

Southpointe Shores

Roy Sprinkle, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1865 Sandalwood Drive to Courtney Carter, of Snellville, Georgia, for $575,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,041 square feet of living area. It sold for $168,000 in 1999.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Stephen Simon sold the home at 2246 Brookhaven Drive to Brenda and David Miller, of Middlebury, Indiana, for $527,500. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $11,200 in 1972.

Brennan Thomas Becker and Juliana Benedetti, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold their home at 3410 Brookline Drive to Yujian Guo, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,586 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,200 in 2019.

Rustic Lodge

Twentynine Investment LLC sold the home at 2433 Floyd St. to Robert Wengler and Susan Jane Wengler, of Loveland, Colorado, for $525,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2020.

Palmer

Michael Feely and Elaine Owen, of Charlottesville, Virginia, sold their home at 2346 Hawthorne St. to Robert Meade and Pamela Gore Meade, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $71,400 in 1987.

Sarasota Bay Park

Grace Abrahante, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2201 Alameda Ave. to PFI Real Estate LLC for $500,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $174,000 in 2015.

Sylvan Shores

Brandon and Pola Sommers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1110 Cedar Terrace to Marietta Fagan, trustee, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 880 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,500 in 2000.

Petroutsa’s Brothers

By the Park Developments LLC sold the home at 1633 Ninth St. to Kenneth Douglas Bond Jr., Brian Drechsler and Oliver Corizzi, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2005.

Renaissance

William Troetel, trustee, sold the Unit PH-05 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to James Chetrick, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,025 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Pine Shores Estates

Nelda Sulek, trustee, sold the home at 6321 Beechwood Ave. to John Melvin Camenisch, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $460,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,992 square feet of living area. It sold for $58,000 in 1980.

Willowbrook

Victor and Margaret Baga sold their home at 9056 Willowbrook Drive to Neal and Susan Klausner, of Englewood, New Jersey, for $455,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,976 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,500 in 2014.

Alinari

Linda Cameron, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, sold her Unit 706 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Donald Reeves and Anita Riforgiato, of Buffalo, New York, for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $451,600 in 2007.

Riverwood Pines

Artem Ishchenko, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2315 Riverwood Pines Drive to Dragan Aleksic, of Brookfield, Illinois, for $450,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Robert Wermelskirchen, of Savannah, Georgia, sold his home at 1681 Fifth St. to Duffin and Heidi Newman, of Sterling, Virginia, for $434,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 839 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2019.

Hibiscus Park

Kathleen and Phillip Defreest, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2186 Sunnyside Place to Leanna Seidlich, of Sarasota, for $417,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,000 in 2011.

Clark Lakes

Gilbert St. Louis Jr. and Lenora Sue St. Louis, trustees, sold the home at 3673 Bernice Lane to Chase Lambert, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area.

Euclid

Kimberly Neely sold her home at 2145 Euclid Terrace to Megan Baxter, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 2,148 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,300 in 1997.

Flora Villa

Melissa Rhodes, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4531 Groveland Ave. to George Vasiliadis, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for $400,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1998.

Sapphire Shores

Trust Admin Manager Inc., trustee, sold the home at 567 N. Shore Drive to Alfred Darrel Shanbour II, trustee, of Brentwood, Tennessee, for $390,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $336,000 in 2020.

Riverwood Park

Chris and Kathleen Wayson, of Bonita Springs, sold their home at 4814 Riverwood Ave. to Scott Coles, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for $385,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,900 in 2015.

Broadway Promenade

Rudolph Frederick Boone and Megan Jennifer Boone, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 1316 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Domenic Provenzale, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2007.

Bellevue Terrace

Samuel Blank and Ada Ruth Blank, of Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 3066 Irving St. to Ocean Sunshine LLC for $375,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It sold for $231,000 in 2015.

Sapphire Heights

Papasidero Development LLC sold the home at 4932 Eastchester Drive to Defco Homes LLC for $360,000. Built in 1941, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in March.

Ashton Pines

Kevin and Deborah Lynn Lillenberg, trustees, of Canyon Country, California, sold the home at 5111 Ashton Pines Lane to OPENDOOR Property Trust I for $357,100. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2009.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island Shores

John and Jo Ellen McKenzie, of Madison, Wisconsin, sold their home at 891 Freeling Drive to Benjamin Herman, of Scottsdale, Arizona, for $4.65 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.9 million in 2004.

Mira Mar Beach

David Gleason, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 117 Beach Road to AMERICAN XXI LLC for $1.8 million. The first property was built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 984 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 360 square feet of living area. They sold for $170,000 in 1995.

Frank and Joslyn Dolan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 147 Avenida Veneccia to Elmar and Sigrid Frank, of Besigheim, Germany, for $1,245,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,000 in 1985.

Sara Sands

Dale Hobbs and Sonja Edina Kaiser sold their home at 5018 Higel Ave. to Michael and Ellen Melloh, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,599 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.06 million in 2015.

Siesta Isles

Dirk Lips, of Deizisau, Germany, sold his home at 5223 Cape Leyte Drive to Nancy Brandenburg and Shane Van Meter, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for $1.7 million. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,003 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2013.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Ronald and Shannon Ciaravella, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3535 Bayou Louise Lane to Zhizhong Nan and Siu Mui Ling, of Sarasota, for $1.55 million. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,787 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 1994.

Siesta Bayside

Abrahim Roostaian and Jennifer Sisson sold their home at 549 Commonwealth Lane to Charles Gambel IV, of New York City, for $1.49 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2017.

Whispering Sands

Laurence Brady, trustee, and Susan French sold the Unit 1206 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Sadek Wahba, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2000.

Robin Beard, trustee, sold the Unit 805 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Ralph and Diane Deer, of Siesta Key, for $825,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2012.

Elliott and Rosemarie Peterkin, of E. Hanover, New Jersey, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 199 Whispering Sands Drive to Shawn and Jodee Minter, of Rock Port, Missouri, for $509,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2013.

524 Beach Road

A and L Paradise LLC sold the PH condominium at 524 Beach Road to Rose and George Heathcote, of Solon, Ohio, for $1,285,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2013.

Mira-Mar

Michael Turner and Julie Beth Phillips Turner, of Queenstown, Maryland, sold their home at 7950 Midnight Pass Road to Steven Engelmyer and Lisa Wershaw, of Philadelphia, for $1.25 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $885,000 in 2014.

The Mangroves

Premier Bank, trustee, sold the home at 1229 Sea Plume Way to Bradley Shefrin and Joann Hansen, of Littleton, Colorado, for $1.03 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,779 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,500 in 2018.

Island Reef

Michael and Sally Woodall, of Reading, United Kingdom, sold their Unit C-301 condominium at to Raymond Day Cherniske and Lynn Kay Cherniske, trustees, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,815 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2018.

Salt City Homes LLC sold the Unit 103-G condominium at 8773 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Clapp and Robin Lee Clapp, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,500 in February.

Gulf and Bay Club

Troy Peterson and Robin Peterson, trustees, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 609 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Denise and Kevin Trares, of Huron, Ohio, for $865,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2017.

El Presidente

Cool Sand Investments LLC sold the Unit 504 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Lacey and Grant Willard, of Fortville, Indiana, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $561,300 in 2016.

John Benjamin, trustee, of Rockford, Illinois, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to David and Joana Baxter, of Sarasota, and Randolph and Leanne Fox, of Fresno, California, for $650,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2019.

Casa Blanca

Edward and Suzanne Bibko, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Ira Innovations LLC for $780,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 775 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2008.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Daniel and Rebecca Denlinger, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 6236 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Deborah Wilhelmy, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2017.

Turtle Bay

David and Cynthia Normandin, trustees, of Hopedale, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 101-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Loretta Mary Kille, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 1998.

Loretta Kille, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 603-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Susan Kennedy, of W. Chester, Ohio, for $675,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,000 in 2017.

Harbour Towne

John and Mayra Schmidt, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 217 condominium at 1303 Dockside Trail to Timothy and Donna McGorry, of Kenmore, New York, for $679,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $682,500 in 2013.

Boca Siesta

Terrance Connelly, of Amherst, New York, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to John Fiske Hegarty and Christine Marie Hegarty, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, for $639,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2004.

Crystal Sands

Michael and Shirley Granfield, trustees, sold the Unit 22 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Eric Daniel Nelson and Maralee Marie Nelson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for $625,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area.

Provincial Garden Apartments

Ruth Lynne Barrett, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit S-3 condominium at 6005 Midnight Pass Road to Robert Schiek and Kendra Healy Schiek, of Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania, for $550,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,306 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 1995.

The Moorings

Karen Turnage Freeman, trustee, of Morrison, Colorado, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 9050 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Fincham, of Hudson, Illinois, for $501,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Sandy Cove

Brawner and Judith Cates, of Winchester, Virginia, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Gretchen Anne Rachles, of Siesta Key, for $479,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2005.

Sunrise Cove

John and Susan Fletcher and Peter Tegerdine, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 223 condominium at 8977 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory Lebar and Gail Hoyt, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 1994.

Sea Crest Apartments

John Boyer and Patricia Boyer, trustees, of Belmont, Michigan, sold the Unit 33 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Steven Bemiller, of Ashland, Ohio, for $410,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2004.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Francesco Gittardi and Fiorenza Gittardi, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3988 Losillias Drive to Robert and Susan Mays, of Sarasota, for $880,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2013.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Kenneth Brown and Terese Grey, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 4057 Cascina Way to Patricia Belote, of Sarasota, for $799,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,391 square feet of living area. It sold for $673,600 in 2017.

Henryk and Irena Sowul, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4028 Cascina Way to Thomas and Susan Silva, of Reading, Massachusetts, for $750,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,800 in 2016.

Deer Creek

Jason and Kerstin Conner, of Polk City, sold their home at 8600 Woodbriar Drive to Bruce Howard Redler and Leslie Palmer Redler, of Brevard, North Carolina, for $759,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2017.

Hammock Preserve

Aldo and Giovannina Marsico, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5586 Rain Lily COurt to Michael and Christina Derra and Alex Remmers and Ann Arend Remmers, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, for $664,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $572,100 in 2017.

Lazaro and Mayra Gonzalez, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12205 Marsh Pointe Road to Jeffrey and Sharon Kull, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2017.

Villa D’Este

Carolyn Rummel, of North Venice, sold her home at 7336 Villa D’Este Drive to Rene’ Albina, trustee, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,993 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2020.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Mary Obryan-Deaderick and Stuart Joseph Deaderick, of Gainesville, Georgia, sold their home at 6129 Anise Drive to Paula and Darren Swain, of Sarasota, for $526,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Villagewalk

Thomas and Ann Garrett, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5637 Octonia Place to Thomas Bonasera, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2014.

Heather Barbara, trustee, and Carole and Peter Demare, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5779 Wilena Place to Pamela Madden and Deborah Kohler, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,000 in 2004.

Turtle Rock

Lisa Schroeder-Bevis sold her home at 4892 Sabal Lake Circle to Ross Schilling, of Sarasota, for $521,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,746 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Ellen Hartnett, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8780 Pebble Creek Lane to James and Linda Sims, of Bardstown, Kentucky, for $449,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,366 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2014.

Lakeshore Village

Jeffrey and Annabelle Olson sold their Unit 33 condominium at 3811 Wilshire Circle W. to Alyce Gould, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2012.

Garden Homes at Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Stephen Van Tol and Karen Lane, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 3-204 condominium at 5425 Cicerone St. to Steven and Patricia Deck, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, for $375,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2020.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Charles Cahill and Kim Cherrix, of Osprey, sold their home at 383 El Greco Drive to Joseph Charles Rowe Jr., trustee, of Denver, for $889,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2008.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Delbert and Lynn Pemberton, of Osprey, sold their home at 229 Lookout Point Drive to Mark Lee Akerman and Diana Marie Starr, of W. Linn, Oregon, for $800,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,388 square feet of living area.

William Murphy, of Osprey, sold his home at 1224 Yacht Harbor Drive to Rosemarie Braun and Wayne Bohlim, of Osprey, for $670,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,871 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,900 in 2004.

Willowbend

John and Bonnie Wakley, of Nokomis, sold their home at 684 Crane Prairie Way to William and Sabrina Reynolds, of Columbus, Ohio, for $735,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,331 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2020.

Park Trace Estates

Kenneth and Joyce Mainstone, of Seattle, sold their home at 120 Park Trace Blvd. to Craig and Deanna Borton, of Osprey, for $610,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,809 square feet of living area.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Robert and Linda Pearlstein, of Princeton, New Jersey, sold their home at 1085 Mallard Marsh Drive to Emiliya Shklyar, of Osprey, for $595,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,011 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2001.

Wilfred Pascasio and Christine Walter, of Coconut Creek, sold their home at 819 Goldenpond Court to Pragya Sharma and Samuel Leggitt, of Sarasota, for $592,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,474 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,300 in 2004.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Martha Marlow sold her Unit 18 condominium at 1162 Beachcomber Court to Jeffrey Lloyd and Jennifer Lee Lloyd and Paul Spelinhauer, of Hanover, Massachusetts, for $430,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2009.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Gordon and Joan Sarbaugh, trustees, of Keystone Heights, sold the home at 2134 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Richard and Dalony Cutting, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, for $615,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,271 square feet of living area.

Paul Samarco, trustee, sold the home at 2143 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Clarence Allen Selph and Patricia Lazar, of Nokomis, for $575,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,583 square feet of living area.