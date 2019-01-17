Bay Island home sells for $3,114,000

A home in Bay Island tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Crenshaw Properties FLA LLC sold the home at 707 Norsota Way to Kevin and Lynda Daves, of Sarasota, for $3,114,000. Built in 1938, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.4 million in 2014.

SARASOTA

The Jewel

Roberto Lozano Prieto and Cressida Lozano, of Osprey, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 1301 Main St. to Aspen Assets LLC for $2,195,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,375,000 in 2016.

Majestic Bay

George Mitchell and Herbert West, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 601 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Vincent and Michele Beni, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,625,000 in 2014.

Sansara

Sansara Development Corp. sold the Unit 202 condominium at 300 S. Pineapple Ave. to 300 S. Pineapple #202 LLC for $999,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,097 square feet of living area.

Lawrence Pointe II

Susan Gordon sold the Unit PH-II condominium at 97 Sunset Drive to Nancy Mina, trustee, of Sarasota, for $858,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,309 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,500 in 2008.

Sapphire Shores

Erin and Susan Caamano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 411 S. Shore Drive to Stephen and Kelly Fernandez, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,000 in 2000.

Dorothy and Allison Hively, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 418 Sapphire Drive to Jeanne Graham, trustee, of Sonoma, Calif., for $675,000. The first property was built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,724 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1955, it has one bedroom and 90 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $480,000 in 2016.

Lee Jenkins and Barbara Patterson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 359 N. Shore Drive to Michael Dolan and Janice Dolan, trustees, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,864 square feet of living area.

Dolphin Tower

Robert Wermelskirchen, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 16-H condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Golden Key Properties LL for $570,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Seminole Heights

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold two properties at 1319 S. Orange Ave. to 3779 Mundy Ridge Drive LLC for $515,000. The first property was built in 1930, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,552 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1930, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,471 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $465,000 in 2004.

Bay Haven

J.J.M. Miller Investments LLC sold two properties at 2846 and 2900 W. Tamiami Circle to PFI Real Estate LLC for $450,000. The property at 2846 was built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. The property at 2900 was built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area.

Golf Estates

Jeffrey and Catherine Douglas, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4311 Nelson Ave. to Robert and Meredith Karp, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 2002.

Huntington Pointe

Erwin and Brenda Koster sold their home at 9032 Huntington Pointe Drive to Michael and Patricia Oliva, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2001.

Essex House

Paul Olson, trustee, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Raffaele Perna, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,000 in 2016.

Landings Carriagehouse

Lois and Robert Brown sold their Unit 3 condominium at 4941 N. Kestral Park Way to Donna Couzens, of Ellington, Conn., for $355,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,000 in 1989.

Tropical Shores

David and Cheryl McDuffee, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1677 Bayonne St. to Olya and Chad Trettin, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $109,000 in 1993.

Christopher Warn, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 1644 Bayonne St. to Carissa Say, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Francisco Somoza, of Lexington, Ky., and Nancy Daniel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3216 Tanglewood Drive to David Christiansen and Cynthia Fenimore, of Mechanicsville, Pa., for $332,500. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Vickie Russell, Von Leroy Greek and Vance Creek, of Kerrville, Texas, sold their home at 2406 Sunnyside Lane to 13 Old Street LLC for $295,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area.

Loveland Homes LLC sold the home at 3715 S. Shade Ave. to Dennis Smith, of Sarasota, for $257,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $148,500 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

David Sloan and Barbara Sloan-Cox, trustees, of Midlothian, Va., sold the home at 2908 Captiva Drive to 2908 Captiva Drive LLC for $315,500. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $56,600 in 1975.

Brookside

Jo Ellen Silberstain, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4043 Brookside Drive to Rodney and Deborah Woods, of Sarasota, for $281,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2002.

Central Heights

Camilla Reid, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2423 Walker Circle to Matthew and Sarah Brittain, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1936, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2012.

Pinecraft

Andrea Berlin, trustee, sold the home at 1248 Yoder Ave. to ZuercherBush Ltd. for $270,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2008.

Loma Linda Park

Rodrigo and Carmen Garcia, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1415 School Ave. to Deborah Barron and John Baez, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Gulf and Bay Club

Trudy Hull, of La Ports, Ind., sold her Unit 105 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Linda Goldstein, of Ontario, Canada, for $695,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2014.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Thomas and Theodora Thanas, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1320-C condominium at 1320 Siesta Bayside Drive to Joseph Connolly, of S. Weymouth, Mass., for $527,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2005.

Midnight Cove II

Larry and Linda Walker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 323 condominium at 1700 Cove II Place to Anton and Elva Delport, of Wilmington, Del., for $382,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2012.

Sea Crest Apartments

Stuart Ferraris, of Isle of Anglesey, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 28 condominium at 1129 Sieaside Drive to Taking a Siesta LLC for $375,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,000 in 2006.

Siesta Beach House

Diane Peirano, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Terry and Diane Peirano, of Cincinnati, for $322,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,000 in 1991.

Siesta Harbor

Carl and Leatha Terwilliger, trustee, sold the Unit 36 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to Robert and Patricia Hanna, of Columbus, Ohio, for $285,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, two baths and 780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5309 Greenbrook Drive to R. Anderson Hord III, trustee, of Sarasota, for $966,700. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 4,859 square feet of living area.

Esplande on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5428 Manchini St. to John and Carol Burnham, of Sarasota, for $667,600. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,051 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5396 Manchini St. to Lisa Venditti, of Mahopac, N.Y., for $625,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,315 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5724 Autumn Fern Circle to Zhong Lin and Jennifer Shu Jiao Zhu, of Sarasota, for $554,500. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,087 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5732 Sunflower Circle to Nicholas Felton and Sara Hyatt, of Sarasota, for $442,100. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,664 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

John and Cherie Sleyter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8428 Jesolo Lane to Kenneth Crater and Laura Crater, trustees, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2011.

William Hutnik Jr. and Marcia Ferlin-Hutnik, trustees, of Orland Park, Ill., sold the home at 5835 Helicon Place to Bradley Vincent, trustee, of Whitmore Lake, Mich., for $349,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2003.

Chung Ja and Choon Jhoun, of Fullerton, Calif., sold their home at 7606 Camminare Drive to Bjorn Billing and Jacqueline Billing, trustees, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,600 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

Craig and Gloria Snyder, of Jordan, Minn., sold their home at 5982 Roseto Place to David Vanella and Sally Vanella, trustees, of Cranberry Township, Pa., for $420,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,700 in 2008.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8620 Stargazer St. to Simon Knott and Jennifer Quanbury, of Sarasota, for $268,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Oaks

Jerald and Elizabeth Lavin, of Osprey, sold two properties at 324 Osprey Point Drive to Jon Lumsden, of Osprey, for $1,625,000. The first property was built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,433 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2001, it has one bath and 1,325 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

Vivianne Phillipps, of Nokomis, sold her home at 436 Picasso Drive to Charles and Amy Debbane, of Hamilton, Ohio, for $520,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1992.