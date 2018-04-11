Baugh drops from race for Florida House seat

A week after announcing she would run for the Florida House District 73 seat currently held by Joe Gruters, Lakewood Ranch's Vanessa Baugh has pulled out of that race.

Baugh, who currently is the Manatee County Commissioner for District 5, said on Wednesday she had to change her mind due to "family considerations."

At this time, Baugh said she didn't want to go into specifics. She will, however, finish her term as commissioner. She was reelected to that post in 2016.

With Baugh pulling out of the race, it leaves Sarasota attorney and Republican Tommy Gregory and Democrat Liv Coleman of Bradenton as the only two who have announced their intention to run for the District 73 seat.

Baugh and her husband, Donnie, own Vanessa Fine Jewelry in Lakewood Ranch.