The school is collecting money to raise money for those in need.
On Nov. 1, William H. Bashaw Elementary kicked off its Bashaw Family Christmas, an annual event designed to raise money for a Bashaw family in need of Christmas presents for the holiday season. A Bashaw Family Christmas jug will remain in the front office until Thursday, Dec. 14.
Students, parents and staff will continue to give loose change and bills with hopes of making a special family's holiday season just a little sweeter. Gifts for the select family(s) will be purchased by members of the Bashaw staff, wrapped by Bashaw students and delivered shortly before schools close for the holidays.