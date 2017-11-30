On Nov. 1, William H. Bashaw Elementary kicked off its Bashaw Family Christmas, an annual event designed to raise money for a Bashaw family in need of Christmas presents for the holiday season. A Bashaw Family Christmas jug will remain in the front office until Thursday, Dec. 14.

Students, parents and staff will continue to give loose change and bills with hopes of making a special family's holiday season just a little sweeter. Gifts for the select family(s) will be purchased by members of the Bashaw staff, wrapped by Bashaw students and delivered shortly before schools close for the holidays.