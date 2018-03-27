Barbara R. Hulyk (nee Ochs)

1931-2018

Barbara R. Hulyk (nee Ochs) passed away March 9, 2018, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Edward, loving mother to Bradley (Carol) Hulyk, James (Candace) Hulyk, and Kathryn (Michael) Benedict, and dear sister to Ann (Charles) Sweet.

Barbara actively served her community wherever she lived. Longtime resident of the Detroit, MI and Longboat Key, FL areas, she moved to Houston, TX and Eagle’s Trace Retirement Community in 2010. At Eagle’s Trace, she chaired the Resident Dining Committee, led the iPad User’s Group, and volunteered at Barbara Bush Elementary School.

In Longboat Key, she was on the board of the Federation of Longboat Key Condominiums Association, and volunteer librarian at Mote Marine Laboratory. In Madison Heights, MI, Barbara served many years on the Board of Education of Lamphere Public Schools. Always a member of P.E.O., her most recent chapter was the Houston EP.

Barbara was born in 1931 in New York, N.Y., to Sidney A. and Rose T. (Deutsch) Ochs. A graduate of Redford High School (1948) in Detroit, she earned a B.S. in political science (1952) and an M.S. in library science (1953) from the University of Michigan. She worked as head librarian in Marshall, MI, and reference librarian and government documents specialist for the Madison Heights Public Library and Detroit Public Library.

Barbara was revered by her family for her loving and constant support, her intellect, and her endless curiosity. Her conversation and opinions will be sorely missed. She always had time for her family, for reading books of every genre, and for games. Her hobbies included Rummikub, bridge, expert crossword and logic puzzles, collecting antique sugar shakers, and supporting local theater.

She enjoyed world travel, including six weeks in the USSR just before it fell. Barbara met her husband on a blind date for a marriage lasting 64 years. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends across the country. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by caregivers in recent months.

In accordance with her wishes, a private interment is planned. Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium (note marine animal conservation), Att’n Development Office 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway Sarasota FL 34236, or P.E.O. (note Star Scholarship fund) 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312.

