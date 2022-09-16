Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore

1932-2022

Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore 90, of Longboat Key, FL and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30 --the date that marked the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved husband, Lynn Moore, who passed away six years ago.

Barbara was born in Chicago, IL to the late Virgil Hodges and Gladys (Potter) Hodges and was an older sister to Connie (Hodges) Pagano, who predeceased her. Barbara grew up in the southern part of Chicago, living with her grandmother, Elsie (Petersen) Potter, during the Great Depression. She later lived with her mother and father and attended Thornton High School in Harvey, IL. She had many good friends there, and in addition to participating in the theater, she was a member of the Jays, a social group at school.

After high school she attended the University of Colorado, where she was a member of the sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi. It was at CU where she met her future husband, and after Lynn’s graduation in 1952, the two were wed, settling in Chicago and beginning their 63-year marriage. In the early 1960’s, Lynn’s work prompted the couple to relocate their young family to Rye, NY.

Barbara embraced being a wife and mother and proudly supported her husband’s career, which culminated with a top executive position with the Hertz Corporation. During her time in Rye, Barbara became active in the United Hospital Twig organization and at Harrison Presbyterian Church, and it was in Rye that she began many of the friendships that she cherished throughout her life. During the summers in Rye, she also enjoyed taking care of her niece who would come from the Chicago area for extended stays. The family were avid boaters, spending time on the Long Island Sound at every opportunity.

Continuing to support her husband, but now as an entrepreneur, Barbara relocated the family to Littleton, CO, In 1972. The family enjoyed the outdoors, boating and camping. Barbara also picked up her studies, earning a paralegal certificate at a local college. Health concerns and a new entrepreneurial opportunity led the family to move to Greenwich, CT, after four years.

Barbara partnered with her husband as they opened Management Recruiters of Fairfield County and Management Recruiters of Manatee County, FL. She helped lead their companies to great success on a strategic level, but in her day-to-day focus on recruiting administrative positions, she led by example as a top producer, earning accolades within the industry.

Throughout her life, Barbara volunteered wherever she felt she could do the most good, especially at her children’s schools. She and her husband remained avid boaters and were long-time members of the Mianus River Boat Club. In the early 1980’s they became snowbirds and enjoyed the Florida sunshine, wintering at their residence in Longboat Key. She loved to volunteer for various social events at Spanish Main Yacht Club and at Christ Church. She loved to visit with the residents that lived around her.

Barbara is survived by her children: Lynette Mathias and her husband Stephen (Ridgefield, CT) and David Moore and his wife Enza (Darien, CT); grandchildren Jason (Anne) Mathias, Brian Mathias, and Sara (Matt) Josephson, Victoria Moore, and Ryan Moore. She was very proud great grandmother to Jack, Kate, and Molly Mathias, and to Leah and newborn Isaac Josephson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for her family. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key, FL 34228.



DONATIONS:

