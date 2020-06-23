Barbara French “Bobi” Sanderson

1923-2020

Barbara French “Bobi” Sanderson was born in Ottawa, Illinois on July 24, 1923, and died peacefully at home in Sarasota, Florida on June 17, 2020. The daughter of Sally and Melvin French, she grew up in Ottawa and attended Smith College and Northwestern University.

She was married to Edward G. “Sandy” Sanderson for 48 years. Living in Evanston, Illinois, Bobi was a devoted mother, homemaker and community volunteer. She and Sandy retired to Longboat Key, Florida and were avid travelers. Bobi volunteered as a Mote Marine Aquarium guide for 23 years, receiving a presidential “point of light” citation for her service. Sandy predeceased her in 1992. In 2005, she moved to the community at Plymouth Harbor. Bobi was friends with everyone she ever met. She shared a love of ocean liner cruises, ballroom dancing, Noel Coward, and musical theatre with her dear companion Dr. James “Jim” Griffith. She liked a good Whiskey Sour and Dark Chocolate crèmes. Bobi is survived by her daughter, Christopher Spang of Bryan, Texas, and her son, Edward F. Sanderson of Providence, Rhode Island; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and by her devoted companion Jim Griffith. A celebration of Bobi’s life will be held at Plymouth Harbor at a time to be announced in the months ahead. Gifts in Bobi’s memory may be directed to Mote Marine Laboratory, Plymouth Harbor Employees Scholarship Fund, or Sarasota Senior Friendship Center. For full obituary visit www.toalebrothers.com.

SERVICE:

A celebration of Bobi’s life will be held at Plymouth Harbor at a time to be announced in the months ahead.

DONATIONS:

Gifts in Bobi’s memory may be directed to Mote Marine Laboratory, Plymouth Harbor Employees Scholarship Fund, or Sarasota Senior Friendship Center.