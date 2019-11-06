Baptism on the go

A mobile baptism truck that has visited 15 states spent some time recently in Sarasota.

The box truck with clear walls and a tank in the center spent a week in Englewood before parking for a few days in the Pinecraft area of Sarasota.

Ryan Schrag, the national director of the nondenominational Time to Revive ministry, said his organization aims to take baptism out of “the comfort of the four walls of a church” and to bring it to people.