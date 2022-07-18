Bank of America's Longboat Key location reopens

Bank of America’s Longboat Key location at 500 Bay Isles Road has reopened permanently.

“Customers have been very grateful that we are back open,” new branch manager Martin Duffy said.

Since the branch reopened June 27, location hours have been adjusted to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bank remains closed Saturday and Sunday.

The branch’s initial closure was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages, according to a previous interview with bank spokesperson Matthew Daily. A company spokesman did not return multiple requests for new information on the branch.

The branch is in the process of joining the Chamber of Commerce, which will allow for an official grand reopening event to take place sometime in October, Duffy said.

For now, business at the bank is relatively slow, which is customary for the area as many of its clients live elsewhere during the summer months.

“In October, we expect business to ramp back up,” Duffy said.

Duffy has been working to get the word out about the bank reopening with calls to customers of the branch, he said.