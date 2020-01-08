Baltimore Orioles spring training tickets on sale Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles announced today that tickets to all 17 spring training home games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Fans who sign up for the Sarasota 365 Newsletter and Warehouse Wire, however, will receive access to a special 36-hour pre-sale, which starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Orioles will open their home slate at Ed Smith Stadium on Feb. 23 with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Boston Red Sox. This year's giveaways include a Brooks Robinson bobblehead and a Birdland Hawaiian Shirt. A full list of giveaways can be found at the team's website.

The 2020 spring training season will be the club's 10th at Ed Smith, which was ranked as the best spring training venue in the league by USA Today in 2018. According to a release, the Orioles have generated over $500 million in economic impact and donated more than $3.5 million to the Sarasota community during that time.

The team recommends fans purchase tickets though the team's website, though fans can also purchase tickets at the Ed Smith Stadium left field ticket office, located at 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue. Parking is available in the stadium's East Lot. According to the team's release, the box office will be open on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that date, it will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Jan. 13 through Feb. 7. From Feb. 10 to March 23, the box office will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans interested in purchasing season or flex plan tickets should call 893-6312 or visit the team's website.