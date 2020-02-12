Orioles open spring games next weekend

Ten years ago, the Baltimore Orioles decided to call Ed Smith Stadium their spring training home.

It has been an up-and-down decade for the club, making the postseason three times but also finishing with the worst record in baseball in 2018. Through it all, the support from the Sarasota community has not wavered, as the club has provided an exciting spring training experience.

2020 looks to be no exception.

The Orioles' home slate begins at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 23 with a game against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox, a team that recently has been in the news a lot for trading MVP candidate Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and for its role in major league baseball's sign-stealing scandal, which continues to widen. Other key games on the Orioles spring schedule include match-ups with the Tampa Bay Rays (Feb. 25, March 2), Atlanta Braves (Feb. 26, March 10), New York Yankees (March 8) and the World Series champion Washington Nationals (March 17).

Of course, the spring training experience would not be complete without the creative giveaways. This year's giveaways include a Retro Swinging Bird logo T-shirt (Feb. 25 vs. Tampa Bay), a Brooks Robinson bobblehead (Feb. 26 vs. Atlanta), a Birdland Hawaiian shirt (Feb. 29 vs. Miami) and a set of two Orioles pint glasses (March 17 vs. Washington). There are also multiple "Kids/Seniors run the bases" opportunities and fireworks nights.

For a full list of the team's spring training promotions, visit the team's website (orioles.com/spring).

Ticket prices vary by section and by opponent, but tickets for the home opener range from $28-36. Fans can purchase tickets for individual games or as part of a five-game flex plan. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the team's website or by calling 893-6312. Fans can also purchase spring training season tickets by calling 893-6317.