Bacteria levels prompt no-swim advisory for Bird Key Park

A precautionary no-swim advisory was posted Thursday afternoon for the waters of Sarasota Bat around Bird Key Park, along the Ringling Causeway, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Sarasota office.

Read more: Bacteria in the water can come from many sources

Routine testing of the water this week indicated a higher-than-acceptable level of enterococcus bacteria, prompting the advisory. While the park remains open, wading, swimming and other water activities are discouraged because of the potential health risk.

Results of follow-up testing are expected on Friday, health officials said.

In a release from the health department, officials said the elevated bacteria levels are likely naturally produced and connected to Hurricane Ian. No sewage leaks have been detected or reported.