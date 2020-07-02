Back in the saddle in Myakka City for Herrmanns' Royal Lipizzan Stallions

The Herrmanns' Royal Lipizzan Stallions are ready to get back into the arena to show off their new routines July 4.

Gabriella Herrmann, owner of Herrmanns' Royal Lipizzan Stallions in Myakka City, said the riders and horses are eager to perform in front of an audience after being out of work since the beginning of March due to COVID-19.

"(The horses) miss their audiences," Herrmann said. "You can see how they love (performing)."

The July 4 performance will be a tribute to essential workers.

The farm has enough space for at least 800 people to social distance while watching the performance.

With a $5 donation, people can see the show at 10 a.m. July 4 at the farm, which is located at 32755 Singletary Road.