A home in Avondale tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Elmes and Lindsay Ann Wardman, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 1835 Lincoln Drive to James and Kathleen Haft, of Longboat Key, for $3,395,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,635,000 in 2019.

Siesta Key: $2.05 million Siesta Isles Christopher Ebert, of Vernon, Ohio, sold his home at 5613 Cape Leyte Drive to Adrian Brown, of Fishers, Indiana, for $2.05 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,752 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2009. Palmer Ranch: $1.29 million Turtle Rock Leslie and Mary Ann Bildy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4732 Sweetmeadow Circle to Daniel Paterson and Pamela Paterson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.29 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,484 square feet of living area. Osprey: $2.19 million Oaks II Duncan and Pamela Goldie-Morrison, of Darien, Connecticut, sold their home at 689 Eagle Watch Lane to Julian Joffe, trustee, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, for $2,187,500. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,975 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,185,000 in 2021.

Sarasota

Booth’s

Brian Edward O’Brien and Kathleen O’Brien, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1715 Arlington St. to Susan Moss, of Sarasota, for $2.65 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,741 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2018.

Bay Haven

Theodore Coleman and Kasey Coleman, as Plenary Guardian, sold two properties at 2850 Bay Shore Road to Sara Hunt Bronson and Ronald Jay Bronson, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. The first property was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,891 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1997, it has one bedroom, one bath and 638 square feet of living area.

La Linda Terrace

Todd Mandell, trustee, sold the home at 2254 Hawthorne St. to Gerald Collins and Heidi Wilhelm, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2018.

Q

Ellsworth Schave and Rachel Harrington, of Houston, sold their home at 236 Cosmopolitan Court to Morgan Steffes and Howard Steffes, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,929 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2020.

Rustic Lodge

Norwood Restoration Group Inc. sold the home at 1307 Shade Ave. to Timothy Rice, of Seattle, for $780,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in January.

Coral Cove

Alberto Quesada and Marcia Vargas, of Memphis, sold their home at 1830 Upper Cove Terrace to Rachna Mohan and Justin Snyder, of Houston, for $775,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2019.

Euclid

Gary and Deborah Landsman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2011 Euclid Terrace to Courtney and John Foley, of Montclair, New Jersey, for $733,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $187,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Kelly Andrus, of Lake Lure, North Carolina, sold her home at 2511 Alpine Ave. to Robert and Sheridan Skinner, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,889 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2019.

Dennis and Stephanie Grosskkreutz sold their home at 2814 Tangelo Drive to Michael and Debra Griffith and Reagan Brock Griffith, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,934 square feet of living area. It sold for $119,000 in 1999.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Florence and Thomas Harvey, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 5440 Eagles Point Circle to Jary and Patricia Ernberger, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2020.

Willowbrook

Cherie Broussard Lydick, trustee, and Peggy Demayo, of Conroe, Texas, sold the home at 9112 Willowbrook Drive to Alexey Ivanov and Zhanna Ivanova, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,278 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate

Jennifer Dubin, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7035 Antigua Place to Jeffrey and Julie Young, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,518 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2021.

Stefany Holmes, of Atlanta, sold her home at 6429 White Sands Terrace to James Ryan Davis and Nicholas Tyler Westerfield, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,000 in 2017.

Siesta Key

Siesta Isles

Robert Alexander Jr., trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5448 Azure Way to Anthony and Kristy D’Andrea, of Siesta Key, for $1,895,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,300 in 1994.

Peppertree Bay

Peppertree LLC sold the Unit 231 condominium at 1010 W. Peppertree Lane to Mario and Yennil Romero, of N. Miami, for $1,537,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,566 square feet of living area. It sold for $895,000 in 2014.

Casa Blanca

M and B Unit 105 LLC sold the Unit 105 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Matthew and Shannon Magnotta, of Park City, for $1.3 million. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area.

Crystal Sands

Indiana Trust and Investment Management Co., trustee, sold the Unit 505 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to CBC Family Siesta LLC for $1.29 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $38,300 in 1970.

Island House

Fisherman’s Haven LLC sold the Unit 17 condominium at 6150 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Michael Carpenter and Shelley Nicole Carpenter, of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, for $830,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 939 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2019.

Palmer Ranch

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Joshua Tomsik and Eliza Yi-Tomsik, of S. Jordan, Utah, sold their home at 5706 Hydrangea Circle to William Vibbert, of Sarasota, for $1.22 million. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, five baths and 4,865 square feet of living area. It sold for $543,700 in 2016.

Deer Creek

Judy Homayouni, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8407 Cypress Hollow Drive to Stephen Weiss, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.01 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2004.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Tatyana Mullin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4053 Casinca Way to Barbara Dingman, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,928 square feet of living area. It sold for $548,000 in 2017.

Villagewalk

Denise Huyser, trustee, of Plymouth, Michigan, sold the home at 5633 Kosteli Place to Ronald and Kathryn Stahl, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $341,600 in 2003.

Hammock Preserve

Bonita and Chester Rhoades, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5728 Eagle Creek Road to Robert and Barbara Raju, of Dayton, Ohio, for $750,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,800 in 2020.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Diane Lavecchia and James Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5441 Lampiasi St. to Carol Hall and Alyson Hall, of Annapolis, Maryland, for $739,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2021.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Aaron Boone, of Siesta Key, sold his home at 3738 Torrey Pine Way to Vincenza and Albert Antonacchio, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2018.

Turtle Rock

Brenda Sabados, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5110 Brooksbend Circle to Kenneth and Mary Jane Kissinger, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2004.

Garden Homes at Esplanade

Steven Wheeler, trustee, of Wichita, Kansas, sold the Unit 8-101 condominium at 12413 Osorio Court to George and Suzanne Busse, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, for $529,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,900 in 2021.

Osprey

Oaks II

Manatee Investments LLC sold the home at 514 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Thomas and Cynthia Sue O’Malley, of Coral Gables, for $2.1 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.85 million in 2021.

Joan Brofazi, trustee, and Frederick Brofazi, of Houston, sold the home at 439 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Dawn and Nicholas Tarallo, of Stamford, Connecticut, for $1.65 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,923 square feet of living area.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

William Dalton and Jennifer Putnam, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to La Maison Fabuleuse LLC for $750,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2011.

Nokomis

Calusa Lakes

