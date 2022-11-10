Avelo adds new flight from SRQ to North Carolina

An airline that made its debut at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in early 2022 with service to the Northeast on Thursday announced it will soon launch flights to North Carolina as well.

Avelo Airlines began service from SRQ to New Haven, Connecticut, in January and said today it will begin flying to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, in February, 2023.

Since its launch in 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million passengers and now serves 34 destinations. The low-fare airline focuses on point-to-point travel rather than connections made through a hub-and-spoke network, a news release said, which minimizes delays and simplifies planning.

New flights to Raleigh-Durham will begin Feb. 17 and will operate on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. No other carrier serves North Carolina's Research Triangle Park directly from SRQ, according to a list of destinations on the airline's website.

The airline said introductory fares will begin at $39 each way.