East County Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019 1 day ago

East County High 5 Moments: 07.18.19

East County High 5 Moments: 07.18.19
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Lakewood Ranch's Ava Krug, 14, won the girls doubles division of the International Tennis Federation J4 Kingston tournament, held July 8-13 in Kingston, Jamaica, with partner Ava Cananzarite of Franklin Park, Pa. The duo defeated Nevena Carton (Locust, N.J.) and Anika Jaskova (Bratislava, Slovakia) 6-1, 6-0 in the finals. 

2 — Lakewood Ranch twins Jake and Connor Krug, 16, won the boys doubles divison of the International Tennis Federation J4 Kingston tournament, held July 8-13 in Kingston, Jamaica. The brothers defeated Jakob Ostajewski (Elmwood Park, Ill.) and Matthew Robinson (Wynnewood, Pa.) 7-5, 6-1 in the finals. 

3 — Cas Kudla, Mark Weibel, Bill Rennie and Larry Hedden (25 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Pro Shop Buddy event (best ball scoring) held July 13 on Palm Aire Country Club's Champions course. 

4 — Joann Lockhard and Sally Dickson (65) won the Ladies Golf Association Summer Shotgun event (best ball scoring) held on July 9 at University Park Country Club.

5 — Lakewood Ranch High rising senior Keon Buckley helped Team Florida Hoops (17U) win the Adidas Summer Championships July 14 over Team Zach Levine 67-50 in Birmingham, Ala. 

