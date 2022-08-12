Audrey Strode Wolcott

1929-2022

Audrey Strode Wolcott died peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on July 17th, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Arthur S. Wolcott. Audrey lived an extraordinary life, was quick to give to others, and greatly loved by her family. She was born in Washington DC, and loved recounting stories of life in Washington during the Depression and World War II.

Upon completing her sophomore year at George Washington University, Audrey married Arthur, the love of her life and best friend, in August 1949. They had planned to live in Ithaca, NY where Audrey expected to complete her undergraduate degree at Cornell University. Instead, she found herself in Dundee, NY, where that same month, Arthur founded Seneca Foods Corporation by leasing a bankrupt grape juice plant. Today Seneca is one of the largest processors of fruits and vegetables in the United States. Audrey was Arthur’s partner in every way and played a significant role in Seneca’s growth.

In addition to supporting her husband, Audrey was an exemplary volunteer whose service included president of the Board of Education in Penn Yan and membership on the Executive Committee of the Keuka College Board of Trustees.

Audrey was an active member at both the First Presbyterian Church in Penn Yan, NY and Christ Church in Longboat Key, FL. She enjoyed travel, bridge, sailing, golf, gardening, and snow skied into her eighties. She was a member of Lakeside Country Club, the Longboat Key Club, the Sarasota Yacht Club, and the Hunt Hollow Ski Club.

Audrey is survived by four children and 12 grandchildren. A service celebrating her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Penn Yan, NY on August 20th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.

SERVICE:

Saturday, August 20, 11AM

First Presbyterian Church

Penn Yan, NY

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.