Audrey M. Heavey

Audrey M. Shields Heavey, of Wakefield, died at her home surrounded by her family on Dec. 15, 2018 at the age of 65.

Audrey was born in Melrose, raised in Medford and was a graduate of St. Clements High School in Somerville, Class of 1971. She resided in Wakefield for many years and worked in Public Relations at John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston for 30 years before her retirement. Audrey loved to spend time at the beach and traveling to her home in Longboat Key, Florida. She enjoyed walking Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield with her dog Buddy. Audrey was the beloved wife of Thomas Heavey for 17 years.

Devoted daughter of the late Aidan & Ellen “Bobbie” (Reagan) Shields. Caring sister of Annabelle Shields & her husband William Westlund of Melrose and the late Owen Shields. Also survived by her loving dog Buddy, cousins and friends.