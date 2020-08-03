The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting on Saturday at Davi & Valenti Movers in Lakewood Ranch.

The shooting took place shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at 3125 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Unit 104, in Lakewood Ranch. The Sheriff's Office has not identified the 33-year-old male victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A warrant has been issued for Courtenay Dantae Johnson for attempted murder.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking 32-year-old Courtenay Dantae Johnson, who is described as 5-foot-11, 200-pounds with short hair and tattoos, possibly on both the arms and neck.

The Sheriff's Office report states that deputies responded and discovered the suspect had fled the scene in a white Ford Expedition with a Mississippi tag.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect and victim are co-workers who got into an argument at the business's loading dock. Manatee County EMS transported the victim to Blake Medical Center where he underwent surgery and remains in serious condition.

Later on Saturday, deputies located the Expedition abandoned in a field on the 2100 block of 6th Avenue East in Bradenton.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest for attempted murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.