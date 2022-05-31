At midway point of county budget, the numbers are lining up

As Sarasota County commissioners and staffers begin talking about the next fiscal year’s budget, they heard from an economic expert last week with a word of warning, even though many of the county’s financial benchmarks are at near-record levels.

Sean Snaith, the director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, told commissioners that hardly anything in the financial world is as it should be, and he attributes a lot of that to actions taken over the 26 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then again, he said, while much of the recent “layer cake of economic problems” can be traced back to March 2020, he’s seen nearly two decades of unexpected economic performance.

"I keep waiting, I say this time and again, I keep waiting for things to normalize in the economy, and it’s been 18 years since it’s been what I might classify as normal," Snaith told commissioners in last week’s budget workshop.

Of late, he pointed to an 8.3% inflation rate, difficulties in the labor market and in manufacturer’s supply chains and rising energy bills. He said shutting down all but essential industries in 2020 still have ripple effects now, and the effects then were instantaneous.

"It didn’t seem like there was any thought process in terms of looking at the cost -benefit of doing this when these decisions were made," he said, adding the focus on COVID-19 and the shutdown of schools, businesses and more shifted from two weeks to flatten the curve to "two months to bulldoze the economy."

He said the resulting recession resulted in pent-up demand.

When things reopened, that pent-up demand became actual demand and the economy hasn’t been able to keep up, adding that the influx of trillions of dollars of federal money exacerbated issues, potentially leading to a economic downtown in the next 12 months, though not a deep one.

Coming Up June 23-24: Budget workshops in which proposals will be presented and constitutional officers will make budget requests. Commissioners will add input and direction. July 1: Final property values due July 13: County Commission sets not-to-exceed millage rates Aug. 26: Final budget workshop (if needed) Sept. 14: First public hearing on budget Sept. 27: Final public hearing on budget and adoption vote Oct. 1: New fiscal year begins

His forecast calls for a slowing of Florida’s economy from a 6.9% rise in state gross domestic product in 2021 to 4.2% in 2022, 2.8% in 2023 and 2.95% in 2024.

Sarasota’s real metro GDP, he said, will likely slow its growth, moving from $33.3 billion in 2020 to $35.4 billion in 2021, $36.6 billion in 2022, $37.7 billion in 2023 and $38.9 billion in 2024.

"It’s important when you’re doing budgetary planning that, yes, you’re going to be impacted by these budgetary swings," Snaith said, "but I think the problems here you’re challenged with are more long-run in nature."

And, he said, keeping that long run in mind is beneficial, pointing to trends going back to 2010 that track with his forecasts for the future.

"As much as you can keep your eye on the horizon, I think, that’s a prudent way to approach the budget going forward," Snaith said.

Milestones

The County Commission reviewed a series of budget year milestones as they begin to look ahead to constructing the fiscal year 2023 revenue and spending plan.

In fiscal year to date 2022, 21,122 total building permits have been issued , compared to 21,310 in 2021; 1,239 single-family permits have been issued, compared to 2021's 1,320 single-family permits; and 671 multifamily permits have been issued, compared to 66 in 2021.

There have been 32,939 fire-rescue responses to date in 2022, compared to 31,238 in 2021.

to date in 2022, compared to 31,238 in 2021. The year-to-date average fire service response time is 6.09 minutes for 2022; 2021 was 4.68 minutes.

for 2022; 2021 was 4.68 minutes. There have been 308,844 Legacy Trail users thus far in 2022, compared to 2021's 215,391, though new sections opened this year.

thus far in 2022, compared to 2021's 215,391, though new sections opened this year. As of February, there were 532,600 visitors to Sarasota County ; last year there were 433,500.

; last year there were 433,500. The February 2022 average daily hotel rate was $232.59 ; February 2021 was $169.08.

; February 2021 was $169.08. The year-to-date number of library books borrowed in 2022 is 1.35 million and in 2021 was 1.29 million.

and in 2021 was 1.29 million. The year-to-date number of people attending library programs is 36,076 in 2022, compared to 25,992 in 2021.

Federal and Florida money

Among the high-profile federal and state funding sources for Sarasota County projects:

$4 million to help improve Fruitville Road capacity (pending final state budget approval)

$2 million for a regional fire/emergency medical services training facility (pending final state budget approval)

$990,000 for design of Legacy Trail overpasses (included in final federal budget)

At the midway point

Utilities revenue is 15.6% above budget expectations. ($58.95 million vs. $68.15 million)

General Fund revenue is 14.7% above budget expectations. ($36 million vs. $41.3 million)

One-cent surtax is 26.3% above budget expectations. ($21.1 million vs. $26.6 million)

Gas tax is 7.3% above budget expectations. ($8.5 million vs. $9.1 million)

Tourist Development Tax is 65.1% above budget expectations. ($9 million vs. $14.9 million)

In 2021…