Asolo Rep and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory announce 2018-19 seasons

Asolo Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 60th anniversary this upcoming season, and it’s doing so with current events in mind.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards says the new Asolo Rep season will be centered on the themes of change and discovery.

“Our 2018-19 season is a vibrant look at how communities evolve and band together in times of great turmoil, joy and change,” he said in a release. “I urge you to join us for a season that promises thrilling stories.”

Greg Leaming, director of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, had much the same to say about his student company's upcoming season, calling the plays brilliant stories with fascinating characters.

“Our first-year students are bright and talented young artists, eager to begin their careers on the stage,” Leaming said in the same release. “I’m excited to pair them with a season of classical and contemporary works that will take both them and our audiences around the world on a wild ride."

The Asolo Rep 2018-2019 Season

Asolo Rep and FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training presents: “The Tempest”

Sept. 25-Nov. 19

By William Shakespeare

Adapted by Tyler Dobrowsky

Directed by Celine Rosenthal

Shakespeare’s supernatural tale of love, family, and revenge will tour several schools and community venues with the Asolo Conservatory this fall. This fast-paced, highly physical adaptation will keep audiences laughing and give them the opportunity to explore their own definition of justice — and the responsibility of the powerful.

“The Music Man”

Nov. 17-Dec. 29 (Previews begin Nov. 13)

Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

Directed by Jeff Calhoun

The Asolo Rep 2018-2019 starts with the six-time Tony Award-winning musical that Edwards calls a story about a community invigorated by love and music. The story follows salesman Harold Hill who goes to River City, Iowa to con the residents into buying instruments for a band that doesn’t exist – and his plan might have worked if it weren’t for his feelings for the town librarian. Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun (“Newsies”) returns to Asolo Rep to direct this tap-infused production.

“The Crucible”

Jan. 11–March 10 (Previews Jan. 9 and 10)

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Michael Donald Edwards

Edwards summarizes this classic as a tale of a 17th-century Massachusetts village torn apart by fear and sexual repression. The play opens on 1692 Salem. A reverend finds a group of teenage girls in the woods dancing devilishly around a fire. It’s not long before the whole town is turned upside down with rumors of witchcraft. This ageless warning of the consequences of fear doubles as Arthur Miller’s criticism of the Communist “witch hunt” of his time.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Jan. 18–March 31 (Previews Jan. 16 and 17)

By Lucas Hnath

Directed by Peter Amster

This play is a modern (just published last year) follow-up to the 1879 work “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen. In the final scene of that work, Nora Helmer walked away from her marriage and bourgeois life, leaving her husband and children. What happened next? This sequel revisits Nora 15 years later as a successful, independent woman, but a skeleton from her past forces her to return home. This thought provoking comedy raises questions about marriage and how the roles of modern women compare to the past.

“Sweat”

Feb. 8-April 13 (Previews Feb. 6 and 7)

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Nicole A. Watson

Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this work is a timely look at working class America. The story is set in 2000 in the steel town of Reading, Pennsylvania, and all that best friends Tracey and Cynthia need are nights at the bar, their jobs and their friendship — until layoffs pit them against each other. This funny yet equally heartwarming play faces issues of race, class, family, friendship and lack of opportunity.

“Noises Off”

March 22-April 20 (Previews March 20 and 21)

By Michael Frayn

Director to be announced

Edwards says hilarious camaraderie and dysfunction are central to this precisely timed, cunning and hilarious comedy. The story centers on a misfit company of actors tripping over themselves in a frenzied final rehearsal of the British sex farce “Nothing On.” It couldn’t be going worse — sardines are even flying everywhere. Naturally, chaos (and comedic relief) ensues.

“The Cake”

April 5-28 (Previews April 3 and 4) in the Cook Theatre

By Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Lavina Jadhwani

This heartwarming piece by one of the writers and producers of the hit TV drama “This is Us” tells the story of Jen, a bride-to-be whose biggest wish is for her deceased mother's friend Della to bake her wedding cake. The only problem is Della’s not too keen on the idea of baking a cake for a same-sex couple.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

May 4-26 (Previews begin May 1)

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

From an adaptation by Christopher Bond

Directed by Peter Rothstein

This winner of eight Tony Awards is a dark tale of love, murder and revenge in 19th-century London that continues to entertain audiences four decades after its premiere. Sweeney Todd is out for revenge on the judge who unjustly imprisoned him for 15 years, taking him from his wife and daughter. Todd’s need for vengeance becomes both violent and profitable when he teams up with meat pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett to open a bloody barber practice.

“Around the World in 80 Days”

June 7-23 (Preview June 6)

By Jules Verne

Adapted by Laura Eason

Directed by Theresa Heskins

When the mysterious and wealthy Phileas Fogg and his servant Passepartout board a train in London in 1875, he has only 80 days to get around the world and win a bet with his fellow Reform Club members. A great adventure awaits for audiences of all ages.

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training 2018-19 Season

“Arcadia”

By Tom Stoppard

Oct. 31–Nov. 18

Preview Oct. 30

“Ghosts”

By Henrik Ibsen

Jan. 2–20

Preview Jan. 1

“Reckless”

By Craig Lucas

Feb. 20–March 10

Preview Feb. 19

Shakespeare in the Gardens: “As You Like It”

By William Shakespeare

April 10–27

Preview April 9