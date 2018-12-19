Scene & Heard 12.20.18

Magic carpet not flying to Sarasota

The performance for vocalist Lea Salonga, best known for her work as the singing voice of Disney characters Jasmine and Mulan, has been canceled. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Dec. 12 that the April 23 show has been removed from the hall’s schedule due to a tour scheduling conflict. Those who purchased tickets to this performance will be eligible for an exchange, account credit or refund, says a release published by the Van Wezel. Discounts for other shows purchased as part of a Variety Series package will not be affected by this cancellation. Call the box office at 953-3368 for information.

Art that heals

Award-winning local contemporary artist Meg Krakowiak is working on a custom painting that eventually will be hung at the All Star Children’s Foundation Campus of Hope & Healing. The 5-acre campus, which is under construction in Sarasota, will be dedicated to providing children who are victims of trauma and abuse with individualized, evidence-based care.

Krakowiak is collaborating with Board Chairwoman Graci McGillicuddy on the piece with the goal of creating an inspirational, tranquil and joyful environment.

“It gives me great joy to brighten a home and a child’s life through my artwork,” says Krakowiak.

Sarasota takes Miami

The SRQ was represented at two art festivals early this month. Spectrum Miami, a curated contemporary art show Dec. 5-9 in Wynwood, featured work by one Sarasota artist. Photographer Fabio Dal Boni, whose work can be found at Sarasota’s AlexArt International Gallery, had his own booth at the festival, where he displayed 12 of his signature “unearthly colored” works. Dal Boni will have his own solo exhibition, “The Creatures of Lights” throughout February at AlexArt International.

Sarasota was also represented in another way at Art Basel Dec. 5-8 in Miami Beach. Art Basel shows significant work from both the masters of modern and contemporary art and emerging artists, and figurative sculptor Keith Christopher is one such creative who got to display his work. "The Aerialist,” one of the artist’s most well-known sculptures, is a 14-foot structure made after Christopher reached out to the aerial silks art community in Sarasota to study the physique of female aerialists. Christopher observed seven local female models to make his piece as precisely detailed as possible. The sculpture will now head to The Venetian in Las Vegas for 2019.