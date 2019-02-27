Scene & Heard 02.28.19

Reeling with creativity

On Feb. 21, the Sarasota Film Festival released the poster for the upcoming 2019 festival, which takes place April 5-14. The design was created by Sarasota-based marketing agency Wilde Productions, and according to SFF, it helps to exemplify the theme for the 21st festival, “The Beauty of Intelligent Film.” The artwork is titled “Glitch Girl,” which is a representation of the new era of digital intelligence materializing both in our society and through film culture.

Announcements, announcements

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall recently announced that the Sunday, April 14 performance by wildlife expert Peter Gros from the original TV show “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” has been canceled. People who purchased tickets to this performance will be eligible for an exchange, account credit or refund. For more information, call 953-3368.

Dreaming of SRQ

“Sarasota Half in Dream” is an experimental documentary by filmmakers Derek Murphy and Mitchell Zemil that made its local debut at the 2017 Sarasota Film Festival. The film aims to explore the hidden aspects of life in Sarasota, which the filmmakers say are often hiding in plain sight. Now that its festival run is through, the duo has released the film online, and it’s now free to stream and $6 to download with bonus content. To watch, head to sarasotamovie.com.

Free for all

Everyone is welcome at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art April 6 — free of charge. It’s all in celebration of the State Art Museum of Florida’s completion of the $100 million The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future campaign, which is on track to be officially complete in the spring, according to a press release by The Ringling. The campaign has nearly doubled the permanent collection through gifts of artwork and art acquisition funding, and it’s also responsible for two new curatorial positions that have been endowed: The Shank Family Foundation endowed the curator of performance — named the Currie-Kohlmann Curator of Performance — and Keith and Linda Monda endowed the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.