Scene & Heard 03.07.19

Switching it up

Sarasota Opera announced Feb. 26 there’s been a cast change, and returning bass baritone Kevin Short will now assume the role of Zaccaria in the company’s production of “Nabucco” by Giuseppe Verdi. Short last performed the role of Zaccaria in 2015 with Florida Grand Opera, and he last performed with Sarasota Opera in 2017 as Archibaldo in “L’amore dei tre re.” Call 328-1300 for tickets and information.

Curating creativity

On March 4, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art announced in a press release that Elizabeth Doud has been chosen as the new Currie-Kohlmann Curator of Performance. In her new position, Doud will curate all the performing arts happenings at The Ringling, including the New Stages series. The position is supported by the Shank Family Foundation Endowment that created by an October 2018 gift from Stephen and Dr. Judith Shank.

Budding writers and singing men

Florida Studio Theatre hosted its annual fundraiser, Denim & Diamonds Shindig on Feb. 25, during which the winners of the Spelman Award were announced. This year the honor went to Wendy and Bob Grady for their support of the theater’s Winter Season programming and Write a Play program. FST was able, with their support, to expand said program to Camden, N.J. Thanks to their donation, three FST teaching artists held a week-long residency at Camden’s Holy Name School, where they taught students the fundamentals of playwriting and helped them get started on their own original plays.

On the subject of FST, the company recently kicked off its encore run of the wildly popular revue, “Unchained Melodies,” which completed its run of 18 weeks. But after a month off, it’s back by popular demand. The show, written by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins, is running through March 17 in FST’s Keating Theatre. Call 366-9000 for tickets or information.