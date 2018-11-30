Scene & Heard 12.06.18

Creative champions

Embracing Our Differences announced the winners of its 2019 Outdoor Art Exhibit Nov. 27 after receiving 11,791 entries:

Best-in-Show Adult Winner: “One World, One Heart” by Anna Zigel of Boyarka, Ukraine.

Best-in-Show Student Winner: “United in a Quest for Knowledge” by Anna Wright, a seventh-grade student from Johnson Middle School in Bradenton.

Best-in-Show Inspirational Quote Winner: Seth Morano, a 12th-grade student at Booker High School, for his quote “Have the courage to stand up for what’s right and have the wisdom to sit down and talk.”

“We can’t create billboards for every heartfelt statement we receive, but it’s thrilling to see how many people share our core beliefs,” said Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer in a release.

Gaining momentum

The short film “50 Words,” which was shot entirely in Sarasota with an all-local cast, made its debut at the 2018 Sarasota Film Festival in April. Writer/Producer Kathryn Parks announced Nov. 27 that the film has been nominated for Best Florida Short and thus will be shown at the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival. The screening is at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 9 at Villagio Cinemas as part of the “Sisterhood Shorts” segment. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tbuff.ticketleap.com. “50 Words” was also recently nominated for Best Comedy or Musical by the Prince of Prestige Academy Awards.

Feeling generous

The Sarasota Orchestra announced Nov. 26 that it received a -----$50,000 Arts Appreciation grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. According to a release from the orchestra, the funds will support the group’s 2018-2019 70th anniversary season along with its extensive youth education programs, which impact approximately 325 students in the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, 225 in its three-week Summer Music Camp and nearly 10,000 area fourth and fifth graders using a curriculum guide in conjunction with a performance of the Young Person’s Concerts.