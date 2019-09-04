This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 5

Thursday

‘Florida’s Finest’ Opening Reception

5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 365-2032.

The Sunshine State is showing off its artsy side in this annual exhibit. Contemporary artists from around Florida submitted work in a variety of mediums to be showcased at this diverse show, which runs through Oct. 4.

YPG After Hours

5:30 p.m. at The Sarasota Modern, 1290 Boulevard of the Arts

$15; free for members

Call 556-4039.

Let’s face it: It can be hard to make friends as a young adult living in Sarasota. That’s where The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s Sarasota Young Professionals Group comes in. The organization hosts monthly happy hours for members and anyone interested in meeting new people, so sip some adult beverages, network, and get to know points of interest throughout the city. Light bites will also be served.

Nik’s Pick: Ringling Underground

The Ringling’s hippest event returns this month, combining live music and experiential art. Ringling Underground 2019-2020 will kick off with performances by ROSE (Sarasota), Fever Beam (St. Petersburg) and Parrot Dream (Brooklyn) along with experiential visual work on display by an artist that has yet to be named. This month’s event will also include a cash bar and light bites.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $15; $5 for children ages 6-17; free for members, children under 5 and students with ID

Info: Call 358-3180.

Al Romas

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Al Romas has performed on all sorts of stages, from the decks of several major cruise lines to Radio City Music Hall for ESPN’s Espy Awards. His TV appearances include “Standup Spotlight,” MTV’s “Half Hour Comedy Hour” and Comedy Central’s “Short Attention Span Theater,” but now he’s bringing his knee-slapping set to Sarasota. Runs through Sunday.

Brew Ha Ha

7 p.m. at Cock & Bull, 975 Cattlemen Road

Free Admission

Call 363-1262.

What’s better than pizza, craft beer and a good laugh? The Cock & Bull team is proud to host the longest-running comedy open mic in Sarasota, so come raise a glass in celebration. This weekly event gives everyone a chance in the comedic spotlight — or at least those who dare. Prepare for a night of hysterical and, at times, lewd humor. Must be 18 to attend.

Friday

First Friday

6 p.m. in Downtown Sarasota.

Free

Call 366-7040.

The first Friday of every month, art lovers take to the street (Palm Avenue, Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, that is) and enjoy exhibit openings with light bites, drinks, live performances and more.

Music on Main

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8110 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Free

Call 907-9243.

The heart of Lakewood Ranch turns into an outdoor concert venue at this free monthly music series open to everyone (including pups). Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, a DJ, rides and kids activities — but the main event is live classic rock by GoodbyEddie. The evening will benefit The Lakewood Ranch YMCA.

Classic Movies at the Opera House: ‘Young Frankenstein’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$12

Call 328-1300.

This horror classic — which is really a parody — begins with an unusual inheritance: an estate in Transylvania. And not just any estate, that of infamous scientist Victor Frankenstein. When the scientists’s grandson takes over, he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body.

Saturday

The Collective

10 a.m. at Westfield Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 955-0900.

In need of a one-of-a-kind gift? This artisan pop-up boasts everything from wall art to home furnishings, made by artists who are itching to create. This local twist on Tampa Bay’s Most Unique Shopping Experience runs through Sunday.

39th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$20; youth aged 4-17 $10; youth under age 4 free

Call 366-5731.

See Selby through the eyes of other Sarasotans at this annual community show. This photo exhibit is split into five categories — Selby scenes, plant life, geometry, birds, bugs and critters, and black and white — and cash prizes will be awarded to the best in each, along with an overall best in show winner. Runs through Sept. 29.

The Boss Project

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave. Building 5

Tickets: $27-$56

Call 218-3779.

“Drive All Night” if that’s what it takes to get to this end-of-summer concert. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band tribute group The Boss Project is dedicated to keeping the music of The Boss himself iconic. This seven-piece band will have you on your feet jamming to hits including “Born to Run,” “Glory Days” and “Born In The USA.”

FST Improv Presents: ‘Comedy Lottery’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before this last Comedy Lottery show of the year, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 21.

‘The Goldtones’

8 p.m. MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$22

Call 488-1115.

Feeling nostalgic? You will after this performance. Catch this one-night-only show by oldies/doo-wop group The Goldtones, which will perform all of your favorites from the 1950s and ’60s. Get ready for an evening of street-corner harmonies — just the way you remember them.

Sunday

Don’t Miss: Big Gay Beach Party 2

Show your pride the best way possible: enjoying one of Sarasota’s beautiful beaches with fellow members of the LGBTQ and ally community. Come prepared with your own food and drink, but let Sarasota OUT take care of the activities. Parking is limited, and ride-sharing is recommended.

If You Go

When: Noon Sunday

Where: North Lido Key Beach, 1-85 John Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Email [email protected]

HD at the Opera House: ‘The Nutcracker’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

No, it’s not time to pull out the winter sweaters yet, but it’s always time for some Tchaikovsky. Enjoy this filmed Royal Ballet production of the most beloved ballet of all time, and contemplate how Peter Wright set this popular Christmas tale to movement.

Ovation Theatre Inc. Kickoff Showcase

3:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$10

Call 840-9179.

Theater can change a child’s life. That’s what Sarasota-based nonprofit Ovation Theatre believes, so its team organizes performance and educational experiences for young people to teach creative thinking, communication and more. Sound like something you’d like to support? Check out this season kickoff performance showcasing the talents of Ovation students and staff.

Tuesday

‘The Jungle Book’

7:30 p.m. at Pinkerton, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$22; college students $15; kids $12

Call 488-1115.

Everyone’s favorite child adventurer takes the stage in this beloved show. First published in 1894, the story of Mowgli and his animal friends living in the forest of India features themes still relevant today: freedom, obedience and bravery. Runs through Sept. 15.

Wednesday

‘Who Loves You — Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond’

7:30 p.m. at Goldstein

Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$34

Call 366-9000.

“Ain’t That a Shame” that The Four Seasons aren’t around anymore? Good news: They’ve been reincarnated in Florida Studio Theatre’s latest cabaret show. Created by Sharon Klein with arrangements and direction by Michael Murray, this show features hits including “Sherry,” “Rag Doll” and “Walk Like a Man.”