This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 26

THURSDAY

Daniel Houston and Ken Knowlton Exhibits

9 a.m. at Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-5118.

The first Alliance member exhibit of the 2019-2020 season features two local artists: Dan Houston and Ken Knowlton. Houston specializes in contemporary abstract expressionism, and Knowlton specializes in digital mosaics. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.

Salon Series 2019: Why Creativity Matters

11:30 a.m. at Designing Women Boutique, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail

$25

Call 366-5293.

Designing Women Boutique is back with its next Salon Series event. The featured speaker will be Larry Thompson, the president of Ringling College of Art + Design. Small bites will be provided, and the afternoon will end with the typical fashion show.

‘Homelessness in Focus’ Exhibit

10 a.m. at Lexow Wing Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

Free

Call 371-4974.

Photographer Allan Mestel specializes in candid, street portraiture. By shooting the photos in close proximity and always at eye level, Mestel creates intimate portraits of people who are often not looked at square in the eye. Mestel spent two years photographing and humanizing the homeless community throughout Southwest Florida. Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 17

OUR PICK

Destination Westin | Greetings from Oktoberfest

6 p.m. at The Westin Sarasota, 100 Marina View Drive

$15

Call 217-4777.

Prost! October is getting close, and you know what that means: It’s time to start celebrating with Oktoberfest. The $15 entry fee provides three drink tickets for samples from local breweries Cigar City Brewing, JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room and Crooked Thumb Brewery. Sip on some festive beers while enjoying live entertainment and German food specials as well as getting polka dancing lessons from Sara Dance Center.

DON'T MISS

Derek Richards

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

After performing in several USO and Armed Forces Entertainment tours across more than a dozen countries, Derek Richards became a regular on the Las Vegas Strip. His comedy is quick, with emphasis on a blue-collar upbringing and his child-free life. Runs through Sunday.

‘Born Yesterday’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave.W., Venice

Tickets $27; college students $20; kids $15

Call 488-1115.

A Broadway triumph and 1950 Academy Award-nominated film, this comedy packs an important message on politics and empowerment. Runs through Oct. 6

‘Steel Magnolias’

8 p.m. at The Island Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$20

Call 778-5755.

Like many of us, six delicate-yet-tough women use humor to cope with the seriousness of various situations; theirs include Type 1 diabetes, relationship problems and personal growth. This play is the story of the women’s bonds and how their lives intertwine through joy and despair. Runs through Sept. 29





FRIDAY

‘Gay Chorus Deep South’

7 p.m. at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Court

$12

Call 228-4872.

The ninth annual Fabulous Independent Film Festival opens with “Gay Chorus Deep South,” which follows the tour of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir through the South to speak out and sing against discimination of the LGBTQ community.

Artist lecture with Andrew Yang

7 p.m. at New College of Florida, Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Free

Call 487-4888.

No, not presidential candidate Andrew Yang. New College hosts Andrew Yang the associate professor of liberal arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, whose current projects include systems aesthetics and the nature/culture relationship. Reserve tickets on Eventbrite.

‘The Bikinis — A New Musical Beach Party’

7:30 p.m. at The Pinkerton, Venice Theatre

$30; college students $20; kids $15

Call 488-1115.

As Nancy Sinatra says, “The boots are made for walkin’,” and ’60s music is made for singin’. The Jersey Girls are back together with all of your favorite hits and a promise to get you dancing in the aisles. Songs include “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “I Will Survive” and “It’s Raining Men.” Runs through Oct. 20

SATURDAY

“Gorgeousness — Asian Infusion”

11 a.m. at Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Free

Call 955-5409.

Local digital painter Elisabeth Trostli, who is known for detailed paintings of women, has a new, Asian-infused exhibit. The painted women include goddesses, tattooed geishas, exotic dancers and underwater koi charmers. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The artist will be at the gallery Fridays 6-9 p.m. and all day Saturdays. Exhibit runs through Oct. 25.

FST Improv Presents: ‘The More You Know’

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Improv, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

It’s officially fall (in case Starbucks hasn’t reminded you enough), so that means it’s time for a back-to-school improv show. This new FST creation is themed as a John Hughes-style schoolyard rom-com, and the audience will pick what hilarious twists and turns the improvisers will take with the plot.

‘Discover Beethoven’s Fifth’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $30

Call 953-3434.

The 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth is coming a little early to Sarasota Opera House. Guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger and piano soloist Drew Petersen will open the evening with Rossini’s Overture to L’Italiana in Algeri. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 will follow before the program finishes with Beethoven’s powerful Symphony No. 5. A second performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sarah Haley

‘Who Loves You — Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond’

Where: Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: $34-$39

Info: Call 366-9000.

This tribute night celebrates the Four Seasons frontman’s legacy in FST’s final summer production. As its jaw-breaking title implies, this revue occasionally goes “beyond” that legacy, with a sprinkling of harmony-heavy hits by The Bee Gees, The Mamas and the Papas and others. The show has been extended through Oct. 17.

SUNDAY

39th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$20; youth aged 4-17 $10; members and youth under age 4 free

Call 366-5731.

It’s your last opportunity to see Selby through the eyes of other Sarasotans at this annual community show. This photo exhibit is split into five categories — Selby scenes, plant life, geometry, birds, bugs and critters, and black and white — and cash prizes will be awarded to the best in each, along with an overall best in show winner.

TUESDAY

An Introduction to Color Theory and Color Mixing

3 p.m. at The 11th Orange, 1663 11th St.

$50

Call 900-4145.

Painting is a freeing an stress-relieving activity, but it’s not always easy to do. This two-hour, hands-on class will teach you the basics of working with colors and how colors work with one another. Learn specific techniques that will boost your confidence in the art.

WEDNESDAY

The Art of Comedy

6:30 p.m. at The Venue, 15 S. Boulevard of the Presidents

$10, plus a 1-purchase minimum

Call 388-1555.

St. Armands Circle is known for a lot of things, but comedy isn’t typically one of them. The Venue is changing that. Prepare for a night of laughs with headliner Will Speed. The comedy show also features Tara Zimmerman and special guest Lee Kelly. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7.