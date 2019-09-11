This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 12

Thursday

39th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$20; youth aged 4-17 $10; members and youth under age 4 free

Call 366-5731.

See Selby through the eyes of other Sarasotans at this annual community show. This photo exhibit is split into five categories — Selby scenes, plant life, geometry, birds, bugs and critters, and black and white — and cash prizes will be awarded to the best in each, along with an overall best in show winner. Runs through Sept. 29.

‘Keep it Beautiful’

4 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 316-0808.

Celebrate recyclable artwork and Sarasota’s beloved coast at this eco-friendly exhibit. The display in the hotel lobby showcases work by Emma Seaworthy of Seaworthy Design and offers commentary on convenience culture and ocean pollution. Everything is made from plastic and other trash found on Florida beaches. The artist will be live painting daily from 4-8 p.m. during the weeklong exhibit. Runs through Sunday.

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; children 6-17 $5; children 5 and under and members free

Call 359-5700.

Looking for an inexpensive date activity or night out with the squad? Explore The Ringling’s art exhibition galleries and the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion at a reduced rate. Tickets required.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Musical Melange’

Start the 2019-2020 Sarasota Orchestra chamber music series on the right note with a wide-ranging program including something for everyone. The Sarasota Brass Quintet will open with Russian composer Victor Ewald’s Brass Quintet No. 1, then the woodwinds will delight with Francis Poulenc’s enchanting Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano. The concert ends with Beethoven’s rousing Sextet for 2 Horns and String Quartet.

If You Go

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $36

Info: Call 953-3434.

Don’t Miss: Rob Little

Kick off the weekend the right way with Rob Little, who has been named the comedian of the year by Maxim Magazine, performed on Comedy Central and is a regular performer on Best Damn Sports Show Period. Now see his act in Sarasota through Sunday.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $18

Info: Call 925-3869.

Friday

Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day

6 p.m. at Irish 31 Sarasota, 3750 S. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 234-9265.

Toast to the opening of Sarasota’s latest pub, Irish 31, while also celebrating the halfway point to every party-lover’s favorite holiday (and six months until the restaurant’s Paddyfest event). Sip green beer, take shots from an ice luge, try your hand at several games, and chow down on Irish fare at this shamrock-filled shindig.

‘The Jungle Book’

7:30 p.m. at Pinkerton Theatre, Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$22; college students $15; youths $12

Call 488-1115.

Everyone’s favorite child adventurer takes the stage in this beloved show. First published in 1894, the story of Mowgli and his animal friends living in an India forest features themes still relevant today: freedom, obedience and bravery. Runs through Sunday.

Saturday

‘In Plain Sight’

10 a.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 400-0598.

GAZE Modern is opening visitors’ eyes to the art that was right in front of them this whole time. Artists are everywhere — especially in a town like Sarasota — so check out this exhibit to see the world through the perspective of three such creative minds: Elle LeBlanc, Manny Rangel and Savannah Magnolia. Runs through Sept. 28.

Pumpkin Stiltskin Release & Fall Festival

5 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way

Free admission

Call 371-2939.

No, it’s not sweater weather yet in Florida. But we sure can pretend. Celebrate the release of Big Top’s beloved seasonal pumpkin stiltskin ale with a whole evening of autumn-themed activities. Jam along to live music by Triggerfish and chow down on food trucks including Stocking Stuffers, Rockstar Lobster and Ustabeez Mac n stuff, which will feature special fall-themed menus.

FST Improv Presents: ‘Comedy Lottery’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

What if you could be part of the next show you see? Before this one, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a hilarious and unpredictable improv performance. Runs through Sept. 21.

Sunday

Sarasota Yoga Festival

10 a.m. at Payne Park, 2050 Adams Lane

Free, but donations encouraged

Call 813-944-2291.

Take a deep breath, push a little farther into that warrior pose, and soak in this opportunity to try 14 yoga styles on a sunny Sunday in the park. Local healthy food vendors, trucks and other wellness-focused businesses convene at this event full of good vibes and good tunes — aka a drum circle and mantra music.

Tuesday

Social and Singers — Youth Opera

9:45 a.m. at Peterson Room, Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave

Free

Call 921-4154.

Set the alarm early to learn more about the Sarasota Opera Guild and hear vocalists from the Youth Opera Singers perform at this social. Coffee and pastries will be served, so all the more reason to get out of bed.

Wednesday

‘Water Music for Piano’

10:30 a.m. at Geldbart Auditorium, Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

Jazz up your hump day with this new Sarasota Music Archives lecture series. The Art of Playing the Piano utilizes the expertise of four piano professionals, and in this installment, George Kern, professor of piano at Salzburg’s Mozarteum Academy, covers the music of Liszt, Brahms, Schubert, Debussy and Ravel.

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$24.50

Call 365-2494.

Celebrate the 50th birthday of this Broadway classic. The colorful, musical take on the story of Joseph from the Bible’s book of Genesis follows not only the show’s namesake but also his father, Jacob; his 11 brothers; and the famed multicolor coat that changed everything. Tap your toes along to beloved classics including “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close