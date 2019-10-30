This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 31

Thursday

‘Beethoven’s Ghost’

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $38

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra’s next chamber soiree features some extra spooky sounds in Halloween spirit. The concert opens with Alexander Zemlinsky’s quintet “Humoreske (Rondo),” followed by Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärte nacht (Transfigured Night), Op. 4.” The evening concludes with Beethoven’s “Ghost Trio,” Piano Trio No. 5 in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1.

Al Ernst

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Not only was this comic named Carnival Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year, he’s a regular on the Blue Collar Network on Sirius/XM radio. Now, he’s coming back to the comedy club he credits with giving him his big break to share stories with the power to make you keel over in laughter. Runs through Sunday.

‘The Fantasticks’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Art, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$29; premium $34; student $14

Call 365-2494.

In 1894, a French dramatist wrote a play about two fathers who fake a feud to trick their

kids into falling in love. In 1960, a composer and a lyricist retooled it as a hit Broadway musical. Boasting weepers “Try to Remember” and “Soon it’s Going to Rain,” this heartstring-plucking favorite soaked untold handkerchiefs in the years that followed. And it still does. Runs through Nov. 10.

Our Pick

‘Mamma Mia!’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$36

Call 488-1115.

Mamma mia, here we go again! Enjoy this world-renowned musical featuring the timeless hits of ABBA, and follow the love story of Sophie as she uncovers family secrets on the eve of her wedding. Runs through Dec. 1.

Halloween Thriller: Concert and Costume Contest

7:30 p.m. at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$10; students, faculty and staff $5

Call 752-5252.

This evening of Halloween-themed music and bewitching tunes will include songs from “Harry Potter,” “Twilight,” “Ghostbusters” and “Wicked.” Costumes are encouraged.

Haunted Halloween Tour

11 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$10; $15 at the door

Call 365-2494.

Ever wonder what haunts an old theater once the bows are over and the stage lights are flicked off? This is your chance. Learn ghost hunter techniques and gadgetry from the Paranormal Society of Bradenton, and participate in a live psychic reading from Michael Newton-Brown. This spooky behind-the-scenes look at The Players Centre for Performing Arts is sure to leave an impression on even the darkest and most twisted of souls.





FRIDAY

Soprano Diana Vytell

10:30 a.m. at Eicher Auditorium, SunnysideVillage, 5201 Bahia Vista St.

Free; donations encouraged

Call 925-3602.

Sarasota Music Club’s 90th anniversary season continues with a concert of musical theater and opera selections. Vytell is a soulful singer with a broad vocal range and a specialization in classical, opera and cabaret. She will be accompanied by pianist Alan Corey. A social hour with light refreshments will begin at 10 a.m.

Sarasota Country Music Festival

4 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive

Free

Visit CountryFestFlorida.com.

It’s time to put on your cowboy boots and hats because country music is coming to Sarasota. Enjoy some classic Southern BBQ and craft beer while listening to a variety of local and national bands, such as Soul Circus Cowboys, One Night Rodeo and Reverend Barry & The Funk. The weekendlong festival continues 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

‘The Salon II: The All-Inclusive Exhibition’ Opening Reception

6 p.m. at SPAACES, 2087 Princeton St.

Free

Call 374-3492.

Visual arts nonprofit SPAACES, which focuses on supporting local artists, kicks off its 2019-20 season with its second annual group exhibition. The show will feature a variety of media and subject matters that celebrates equality, inclusivity and affordability in the context of contemporary art. The exhibit will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7-9.

In Studio Showing with Eliza Ladd

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts

$20

Call 260-8485.

SCD’s in-studio performance series gives choreographers an incubation platform to work through and present new dances. Around the nation, Ladd is known as a dancer, stage writer, performer, choreographer and director. This performance will go through the human species’s past, purpose and pleasure through comedy and tragedy. A second performance will be Saturday.

‘Rigoletto’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $19

Call 328-1300.

Giuseppe Verdi’s opera is a tale of a protective father, a lecherous Duke and a woman who discovers that love isn’t always true. Runs through Nov. 17.

‘Good People’

7:30 p.m. at Pinkerton Stage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$28

Call 488-1115.

Boston’s unforgiving Southie district is not Mister Rogers’ neighborhood, and most folks live paycheck to paycheck. When Margie Walsh gets fired from a dollar store, she reaches out to Mike, an old boyfriend who left Boston’s mean streets a long time ago and is now a successful physician. Margie asks Mike for a job — then realizes she has some dirt on him from the bad old days. Should Margie threaten to expose Mike’s secrets to get what she wants? Or be a good neighbor? Runs through Nov. 17

Don't Miss

‘Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll: Part III’

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $52-$74.50

Info: Call 953-3368.

History lessons are significantly more interesting when rock music is involved. Join this cast of rock stars and Broadway stars as composer Neil Berg tells the story of the most important 50 years of (mostly American, with a couple Abbey Road walkers thrown in) music history, from the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in the late 1940s to glory years of the early ’80s. Sing along to top hits from icons including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Janis Joplin, Stevie Wonder and Fleetwood Mac.





SATURDAY

‘Mixed Nuts’ Stand-Up

5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum event center, 5500 N. Tamiami Trail

$22

Call 355-6228.

This one’s for all you baby boomers and boomers trapped in millenials’ bodies out there. Florida Comedy Network brings five “experienced” comedians to Sarasota for the first time to share the funny parts of life, love and Florida. Tickets include the first drink, and a cash bar and snacks will be provided.

Zlatomir Fung with Angie Zhang

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$45

Call 306-1202.

Cellist and Juilliard undergrad Zlatomir Fung, 19, already holds several awards, such as first prizes at the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition and the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions.This performance with pianist Angie Zhang will honor Beethoven’s 250th anniversary of his birthday with two distinct all-Beethoven programs, featuring the variations and all five sonatas for cello and piano. A second performance will be 3 p.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY

‘American Pride’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-0935.

In need of something relaxing to do on a Sunday afternoon? (No, naps don’t count.) Check out the 2019-20 season opening of Suncoast Concert Band, a local performance group featuring retired professional musicians and band directors alongside engineers, teachers and performers from various other professions and all walks of life united by their love of concert music.

MONDAY

Sarasota Opera House Tour

10:30 a.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$12

Call 328-1300.

Every Monday during opera season, visit Sarasota Opera House for a tour of the historic building — including backstage. The tour includes fascinating stories about the opera and the opera house itself.

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: ‘The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$44.99-$87.79

Call 953-3368.

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly are coming to Sarasota — well, kind of. Holographs of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneers will perform with remastered audio, a live band and back-up singers.





WEDNESDAY

Casa Patas Flamenco: Raiz de 4

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35; students $10

Call 360-7399.

Flamenco is the harmony of song, dance, guitar and percussion that takes audiences on a journey of emotions. Dancers Rafael Peral and Marisa Adame dove into the primitive roots of flamenco to create this performance out of admiration for the art. A second performance will be Thursday, Nov. 7.

‘Bright Star’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1242 N. Palm Ave.

$29-$49

Call 366-9000.

Just back from the World War II battlefields, a young writer named Billy pitches his stories to the prestigious Asheville Southern Journal. Alice, the editor, rejects his writing but feels an inexplicable connection with the writer. A tangle of lies, love and loss follows. Steve Martin’s bittersweet musical comedy brilliantly traces the fault lines dividing love, family and creativity. Runs through Jan. 3