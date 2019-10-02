This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 3

Thursday

‘Homelessness in Focus’ Exhibit

10 a.m. at Lexow Wing Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

Free

Call 371-4974.

Photographer Allan Mestel specializes in candid, street portraiture. By shooting the photos in close proximity and always at eye level, Mestel creates intimate portraits of people who are often not looked at square in the eye. Mestel spent two years photographing and humanizing the homeless community throughout Southwest Florida. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 17.

Elisabeth Trostli

‘Gorgeousness — Asian Infusion’

11 a.m. at Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Free

Call 955-5409.

Digital painter Elisabeth Trostli, known for detailed paintings of women, has a new, Asian-infused exhibit. The women painted include goddesses, tattooed geishas, exotic dancers and underwater koi charmers. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The artist will be at the gallery Fridays 6-9 p.m. and all day Saturdays. Exhibit runs through Oct. 25.

DON’T MISS

Artist Conversation: Yarn/Wire

New Music New College is hosting the two-piano, two-percussion quartet Yarn/Wire. The quartet prompts conversation around harmony and texture. The pre-concert artist conversation will play an excerpt of Yarn/Wire performance and discuss it. The concert is 8 p.m. Saturday; tickets for it are $15.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Mildred Sainer Pavilion, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 487-4888.

Ron Feingold

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd

$20

Call 925-3869.

Head to McCurdy’s for a one-man show of Comedy A Cappella, created by Orlando-based comedian and entertainer Ron Feingold. It’s a blend of traditional stand-up comedy and a cappella music during which Feingold sings all of his own back ups, lead vocals and even vocal percussion on his new CD “Solo Effort.” He will be relying only on his voice as his sole instrument to create a musical comedy experience.

‘The Bikinis — A New Musical Beach Party’

7:30 p.m. at The Pinkerton, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$30; college students $20; kids $15

Call 488-1115.

As Nancy Sinatra says, “These boots are made for walkin,’” and ’60s music is made for singin’. The Jersey Girls are back together with all of your favorite hits and a promise to get you dancing in the aisles. Songs include “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “I Will Survive” and “It’s Raining Men.” Runs through Oct. 20.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with college ID; adults $15; children 6-17 $5, children 5 and under and Museum Members free

Call 358-3180.

It’s that time of the month for The Ringling’s hippest event, which yet again combines various creative mediums for one dynamic artistic experience. Enjoy live music by Gary Lazer Eyes, Linqua Franqa and Sarasota’s own Dream Thing, along with art by Andrea Oded and Alfredo Garcia. This month’s event will also include a cash bar and light bites.

Friday

‘The Inner Energy and Mystery of Sharon Grimes’ Paintings’ Opening Reception

5:30 p.m. at AlexArt International Art Gallery, 25 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 813-465-1249.

Abstract expressionist Sharon Grimes uses texture and layers in her paintings as a personal expression of life. Her work is full of bright colors and vibrant energy. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.

‘Flamenco, Flamenco’ Film Screening

6:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Rd

$20; members $18

Call 360-7399.

In this musical evolution of song, music and dance, Spanish director Carlos Saura takes viewers through a journey of light and life in what he has described as a heritage of the universe.The 2010 film tells the stories of the history and traditions of flamenco music and dance through young, Spanish talents.

Cruising Steady: The Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice

$25-$60

Call 218-3779.

Broadway performers Patrice Convington (“The Color Purple”) and Jesse Nager (“Motown the Musical”) share the friendship and music careers of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson. You’ll be dancing in your seats to featured hits including “Respect,” “Natural Woman” and “My Girl.”

‘And Then There Were None’

8 p.m. at David S. & Anne V. Howard Studio Theatre, 5840 26th St W, Building 11 West

$15

Call 752-5252.

Agatha Christie knows a thing or two about mystery, and this thriller is no exception. Follow the unexpected twists and turns of this expertly crafted story, which takes place on a remote island off England. Ten strangers each have a personal secret that leads to their demise. Runs through Sunday.

Saturday

Tom Winches

‘Viewpoint’

10 a.m. at Gaze Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 400-0598.

Take a step back, and change your perspective. View Southwest Florida through the eyes of some of its strongest photographers at Gaze Modern’s October exhibit. Images range from street photography and stylized portraits to abstract life scenes. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. An opening reception will be Oct. 12, and the exhibit runs through Nov. 2.

‘I Know a Place’ with Jennifer Sheehan

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20-$55

Call 306-1202.

Grab your go-go boots and your (apparently now back in style) bell-bottoms because the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota launches its 24th season by taking you back to the 1960s. This groovy tribute night features hits from all your favorites, including the Beatles, Carole King, Judy Garland and Stephen Sondheim.

Sunday

‘La Bayadere’ Ballet Film

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Fall might be here already, but it’s still summer at the Opera House. This week’s screening features Natalia Makarova’s 1974 production of “La Bayadere” (The Temple Dancer) with music by Czech composer Ludwig Minkus. The performance is by the Royal Ballet in London.

OUR PICK

Kyshona at Fogartyville

Music is a great way to tap into your emotions, and Kyshona Armstrong takes that to another level. The former music therapist used music to connect and redirect her patients’ experiences and emotions. Now she tells stories of hope, empowerment and overcoming through her soulful songwriting.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 at the door

Info: Call 1-800-838-3006.

Tuesday

Wigs & Wit

LDG Productions

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Sissy walk into McCurdy’s, and prepare to yell “YASS” at the top of your lungs because it’s time for face-offs among many of the area’s top entertainers. Comic Jeff Klein and Sarasota’s go-to drag show host, Miss Beneva Fruitville, will emcee this LDG Productions show. Come watch the area’s funniest comics and most glamorous drag queens battle it out using music, comedy and several surprises.

Wednesday

‘Once: The Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail

$37-$87

Call 953-3368.

From the very first note, you’ll be “Falling Slowly” in love with this musical. The Broadway hit is the only production to have music winning an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, a Tony Award and an Olivier Award. In “Once,” all actors are musicians who play their own instruments on stage. The musical is about a man, “Guy,” who has given up on music and on love, and a woman, “Girl,” who inspires him.