This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 24

Trick-or-Treating Arlington Park Halloween Trail Carnival 5 p.m. Friday at Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St. Free Call 554-2110. Carnival games, a costume contest and parade, and face painting — oh my! Bring the whole family, and enjoy frightfully fun games and trick-or-treating at Arlington Park. All activities are free. BOOFest 6 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Main St. Free Call 757-1530. Lakewood Ranch’s annual BOOFest is back and better than ever. Come dressed in costume, and enjoy trick-or-treating, music and face painting. This year, BOOFest offers a $50 VIP experience ($10 per child) inside the USF Culinary Lab, which includes food and drinks, kids activities, parking and bathrooms. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase; proceeds from beer, wine and VIP tickets benefit Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue. Trick or Treat on the Lake 6 p.m. Tuesday at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle Free Call 358-7275. Gear up because Nathan Benderson Park is hosting its first trick-or-treating event. There will be movies on the big screen, games, food — and, of course, plenty of candy.

Thursday

Great Art on Screen: ‘Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost’

1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; members $13.50

Call 360-7399.

This film follows the life of French post-Impressionist Paul Gauguin, who traveled to Tahiti for a deep immersion into nature in search of feelings, visions and colors purer and brighter than Europe.

Understanding Opera: Ensembles in Opera

5 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$25

Call 328-1300.

Opera fans all have a favorite aria, but sometimes the expanded impact of singers joining voices creates the most exciting opera moments. Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell discusses the evolution of opera ensembles and their function in furthering the drama. Program will continue Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

‘Return to Africa’ Photography Show

5:30 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

Free

Call 301-8926.

Photographer Sally Ullman of Sally Ullman Photography presents “Return to Africa Photography Show with Highlights of the American Southwest.” This is a one-night presentation of photos from her safari to Africa and her trips to Utah and the Grand Canyon. A reception with complimentary beer, wine and appetizers starts at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation starts at 6:15 p.m. Donations benefit Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, and photography sales benefit the African Wildlife Foundation.

Don't Miss

Kick The Bucket List: Novotny + Carfi

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 925-3869.

It might sometimes seem like the comedy industry is geared toward those young whippersnappers, but McCurdy’s is here to assure you otherwise. “The World According to AARP” brings a sense of humor to aging. Scott Novotny has been doing stand-up since the 1970s, and his clean — but never boring — humor has been compared to Robin Williams. John Carfi has performed in comedy clubs, theaters and casinos throughout the U.S. with his own unique style that grabs audiences’ attention. Runs through Sunday.

‘The Fantasticks’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Art, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$29; premium $34; student $14

Call 365-2494.

In 1894, a French dramatist wrote a play about two fathers who fake a feud to trick their kids into falling in love. In 1960, a composer and a lyricist retooled it as this hit Broadway musical. Boasting weepers “Try to Remember” and “Soon it’s Going to Rain,” this heartstring-plucking perennial soaked untold handkerchiefs in the years that followed. And it still does. This reverse “Romeo and Juliet” is sure to be fantastic. Runs through Nov. 10.

Friday

Jazz at Two: Billy Marcus Trio

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents South Florida favorite Billy Marcus Trio for the next installment of its weekly afternoon concert series. Guests will be treated to jazz standards, music from the movies and favorites from the American Songbook. Marcus will be accompanied by Mark Neuenschwander, bass, and Dave Morgan, vocals, drums and vibes.

‘Graziano, Retrospective’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35-$115

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its resident choreographer, Ricardo Graziano, with a season opening of a retrospective of his work. The evening will feature his first choreographed ballet, “Shostakovich Suite,” as well as “En las Calles de Murcia” and “State of Weightlessness.” Runs through Sunday.

‘Mamma Mia!’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$36

Call 488-1115.

Mamma mia, here we go again! Enjoy this world-renowned musical featuring the timeless hits of ABBA, and follow the love story of Sophie as she uncovers family secrets on the eve of her wedding. Runs through Dec. 1.

‘The Secret Garden’

7:30 p.m. at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center,5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15

Call 752-5252.

The State College of Florida Musical Theater Ensemble presents the Broadway hit of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 novel. A 10-year-old orphan is sent to live relatives she has never met in England. She meets a young gardner, and together they bring back to life a neglected garden.





Saturday

Shelly Berg Trio

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 Van Wezel Way

$30-$35

Call 366-1552.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota opens its 40th anniversary concert series with Grammy nominee and pianist Shelly Berg. Berg will be accompanied by bassist Mark Neuenschwander and percussionist Ian Goodman.

'A Night to Dismember!'

7 p.m. at Oddity Tattoo and Arts, 6307 Center Ringling Road

Free

Call 955-6246.

Oddity Tattoo celebrates the grand opening of its second location at University Town Center with an evening you won't forget. The Halloween party and art show will include work from more than 30 local artists and a costume contest with prizes valued at more than $500. Mouthole BBQ, Big Top Brewery and Out & About Coffee will have food and drinks.





‘Ghost Stories: Things That Go Bump and Grind in the Night’

8 p.m. at Grove Ballroom, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

$30; VIP $40

Call 893-4321.

Black Diamond Burlesque will enchant audiences with its annual Halloween show — a night that’s as sultry as it is spooky. The Diamonds will perform with tricks and treats all night. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and seating is first come, first served.





Sunday

Selby Spooktacular

10 a.m. at Selby Gardens, 900 S. Pam Ave.

Free with general admission

Call 366-5731.

Grab the family, and come to Selby Gardens for all your Halloween fun. Activities include trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and education activities. Costumes are encouraged, and grilled foods will be provided.

Tuesday

Collecting Recollections: ‘Mrs. Odessa Butler’

10:30 a.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$5; free for members

Call 360-7399.

When Odessa Butler was a teenager, she joined a caravan of black Sarasota residents who waded into the water on Lido Key to protest regulations that kept the public beach segregated through the 1960s. Butler, who was part of the first in a series of treks from Newtown to Lido Beach that began in 1955, will share her story of the challenges those who organized and participated in the caravans faced.

Dance — The Next Generation: ‘On Pointe’

6 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Free; RSVP required

Call 225-6519.

The Sarasota Ballet’s Dance — The Next Generation nurtures students who are most at risk of dropping out of school by emphasizing discipling, self-esteem and a desire for higher education. This event fundraises the program, which gives 10-year, full scholarships to nearly 200 students a year.





Wednesday

‘Antigone’

2 and 7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$25-$32

Call 351-8000.

Once upon a time in ancient Thebes, Antigone’s brother died, disgraced as a traitor. Antigone’s uncle, King Creon, commanded his subjects to leave his corpse to rot without the sacred rites of burial. Antigone defied him, buried her brother and paid the price. What does it mean to do the right thing? Are law and morality two different things? Sophocles’ tragedy explores these questions and doesn’t flinch from the brutal, bloody answers. Runs through Nov. 17.