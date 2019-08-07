This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 15

Thursday

2019 In Dialogue with Nature: ‘Glass in the Gardens’

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with $20 admission; children 4-17 and members’ guests $10; members and children 3 and under free

Call 366-5731.

Experience 3D art in Sarasota’s own living museum at this exhibit. See original work by glass blowers from St. Petersburg Hot Glass Workshop and Duncan McClellan Gallery, two organizations partnering with Selby Gardens for a botanically themed art glass show illustrating a variety of glassmaking techniques. Runs through Aug. 25.

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; children 6-17 $5; children 5 and under and members free

Call 359-5700.

Looking for an inexpensive date activity or night out with the squad? Explore The Ringling’s art exhibition galleries and the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion at a reduced rate. Tickets required.

Sizzling Summer Skirmish

5:30 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-5118.

Nothing like some good wholesome competition. Sarasota Art Battle finalists Karen Chandler and Mara Torres will take on one surprise painter — who will be chosen at random — at this live painting competition hosted by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. Every contestant has 30 minutes to create an original piece of artwork, and the winner receives bragging rights.

Aaron Kleiber

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Actor and comedian Aaron Kleiber’s high-energy stand-up act is centered around two topics many audiences can relate to: marriage and parenthood. With experience alongside stars including Bob Saget, Jim Breuer, John Witherspoon and Harland Williams, this experienced performer knows a thing or two about captivating a crowd. Runs through Sunday.

Cards Against Humanity Night

7 p.m. at Escape Reality Sarasota, 1900 Main St., Suite 104

Free admission

Call 444-6766.

It’s not called “a horrible game for horrible people” for nothing. Get a group of dark comedy enthusiasts together, and head to Escape Reality for this new weekly game night. Cards Against Humanity is basically an R-rated version of Apples to Apples, in which players complete fill-in-the-blank statements using not-safe-for-work words or phrases. Enjoy $3 White Claws, and compete for a special prize to be announced the night of.

Friday

The Swingaroos: ‘Hollywood Serenade’

9 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $37

Call 366-9000.

If the music of the swing era ever truly comes back into style, The Swingaroos will be behind it. This lively sextet is returning to Florida Studio Theatre with a brand-new production, and this time the show serves as a musical tribute to the glory days of Tinseltown. Runs through Aug. 30.

‘The Odd Couple’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18; students $14

Call 365-2494.

There are few more complicated relationships than that of roommates, and this play will make you remember all the quirks of everyone you’ve ever lived with. The play follows two particularly mismatched flatmates — type A Felix Ungar and laid-back Oscar Madison — as they try to navigate the difficulties associated with their incompatible lifestyles. In the past 50, years this Neil Simon classic has been adapted several times for not only the stage but also for TV and film, so come see why it remains popular to this day. Runs through Aug. 25.

Saturday

Fall Day of Dance

10 a.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300

Free admission

Call 260-8485.

Get your groove on at this celebration of movement. Sarasota Contemporary Dance is hosting two hours of free classes suitable for students of all levels. Try everything from jazz and contemporary to Latin hip-hop and improvisation at this sampling of classes for both children and adults.

Don’t Miss: Buzzing at The Bazaar

What’s the buzz this weekend? A National Honey Bee Day celebration, that’s what. Sip complimentary Bees Knees cocktails (courtesy of Cocktails by Spencer & MADE restaurant), experience live bees and beekeeper suits up close and personal, and enjoy demos along with arts and crafts. The first 50 customers receive a free honey stick.

If You Go

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, 821 Apricot Ave.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 343-2712.

Healy Guest House ‘Cocoon House’ Tours

1 p.m. at Cocoon House, 3575 Bayou Louise Lane

$40; members $30; students $20

Call 364-2199.

Sarasota is a hub of modern architecture, and one of the crown jewels is architects Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph’s 1950 Healy Guest House (aka Cocoon House). Tour this masterpiece of the Sarasota School of Architecture on Siesta Key’s Bayou Louise Lane to learn how the guesthouse built for Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Healy got its name and much more.

Nik’s Pick: Home Brew Competition

Toast to original brews at this lively competition. To submit a home brew, send Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café your name, phone number and style of beer you’ll be bringing. Winner will have their beer brewed at Big Top Brewing Co. and then served at Origins once available.

If You Go

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café, 1837 Hillview St.

Tickets: Free to enter as a competitor and no admission price

Info: Call 316-9222.

Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Join the food truck craze, and head to this monthly event for live music and grub from local vendors including Dulce Dough Food Truck. This month, the rally takes place during Celts of Sarasota’s Kilts & Heroes party in the taproom, which will recognize military and first responders with a Celtic music and food-filled celebration.

‘A Night of Stories and Music’

7 p.m. at Connect Bradenton, 1201 Sixth Ave. W., Suite 100, Bradenton

From $10

Call 822-8722.

Music is a powerful form of storytelling, and Sarasota indie folk singer-songwriter Lesa Silvermore wants to tell her story. Bring a cozy blanket, pillows, yoga mats or whatever you’d like to lounge on for a laid-back evening of music as well as audience interaction. Local artist Enforme will open the show.

FST Improv Presents ‘Comedy Lottery’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before this last Comedy Lottery show of the year, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 21.

Sunday

Robert Mirabal and The Bird Tribe Band

7 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

$58

Email [email protected].

Dive into Native American culture with this concert fundraiser for First Feather Gallery. Grammy award-winning flutist Robert Mirabal of Toas Pueblo will perform, along with Sarasota’s own The Bird Tribe band. This event is dedicated to the memory of the late Navajo artist Rex A. Begaye and will serve as a fundraiser for the Oct. 3 grand opening of the gallery, which is committed to the preservation of Begaye’s legacy.

‘Scorch’

2 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$30; under 40 $20; students $5

Call 321-1397.

This one-person play starring FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training student Amber McNew follows Kes, a young person questioning the concepts of identity, sexuality and gender. After falling in love for the first time online, Kes is accused of criminal conduct — the play is inspired by real cases of gender “fraud” — which forces the teen through a journey of self-exploration. Runs through Aug. 25.

Tuesday

‘INTRO, pt. 2’

11 a.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 400-0598.

Be their guest at part two of this inaugural invitational exhibit. GAZE Modern searched high and low to find the next local artists to feature. The result is a mix of artistic mediums focusing on the importance of experimental work. Runs through Aug. 24, and the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Open Mic Night

9 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Every Tuesday night is open mic night at the iconic local-haunt-turned-new-hangout, and with Pantheon hosting, it’s bound to be a fun night. Interested singers, rappers, spoken word poets, comedians, etc., are welcome.

Wednesday

‘West Side Story’

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$41

Call 748-5875.

“Something’s Coming” this weekend. Enjoy everyone’s favorite musical take on Romeo and Juliet told through a couple on either side of a heated gang rivalry in New York City’s Upper West Side. Runs through Aug. 25.