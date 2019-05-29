This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 30

THURSDAY

‘Metal, Marble & More’

11 a.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

Learn the wonders of several of the art world’s most interesting mediums in this exhibit, which features sculpture work by four award-winning gallery artists: Candace Knapp, Gert Olsen, George Paxton and James H. Smith. Runs through May 30 and gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibition

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free admission

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $34

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes on this winner of eight Tony Awards — a dark tale of love, murder and revenge in 19th-century London that continues to entertain audiences four decades after its premiere. Sweeney Todd is out for revenge on the judge who unjustly imprisoned him for 15 years, taking him from his wife and daughter. Todd’s need for vengeance becomes profitable when he teams up with meat pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett and opens a barber practice above her shop. Runs through June 1.

Don’t Miss: ‘Planting Seeds: A Loveland Center/Venice Theatre Collaboration’

Theater and friendship have something in common: They’re powerful forces that bring people together. This show combines them through the annual Loveland Center/Venice Theatre Collaboration, which brings adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities into the performing arts community. “Planting Seeds” is performed by Loveland Center clients who, as the culmination of a series of acting courses, will tell the story of a group of New Yorkers who travel to Okoboji, Iowa, for a retreat. There, they learn what it’s like to live off the land and relax outdoors — and in turn, they teach the retreat employees about their own version of self care.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Where: Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

Tickets: $22

Info: Call 488-1115.

FRIDAY

‘Myakka Light’ Photo Exhibit

11 a.m. at Art Uptown, 1367 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-5409.

It’s hard to capture the pure “real Florida” beauty of Myakka River State Park, but photographer Frank Bibbins has done it. This collection of photographs taken over the past decade in the 590-square-mile preserve tells a story about place and time and thought — all told through landscape. Black and white “infrared” and “low color” imagery were used to showcase Myakka in a unique way, hopefully showing people it’s worth conserving. Exhibit runs through June 28 and gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $49

Call 366-9000.

Roger Bean’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes” takes a loving look at the girl groups of the ’50s and ’60s. The story follows a quartet of high schoolers singing at prom as a last-minute replacement for the previously scheduled boy band. Their performance was a hit, but they never make it big. When they do a reprise performance at their 10-year reunion, everyone remembers the stars that should have been. Enjoy classics like “It’s My Party,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Respect” and “You Don’t Own Me.” Runs through June 16

SATURDAY

Healy Guest House ‘Cocoon House’ Tours

1 p.m. at Cocoon House, 3575 Bayou Louise Lane

$40; members $30; students $20

Call 364-2199.

Sarasota is a hub of modern architecture, and one of the crown jewels is architects Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph of the Sarasota School’s 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as Cocoon House. Tour this masterpiece of the Sarasota School of Architecture on Siesta Key’s Bayou Louise Lane to explore the two bedrooms, one bathroom and the rest of the 760-square-foot cottage built as a guesthouse for Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Healy. Learn how the house got its name and much more on these new Sarasota Architectural Foundations tours.

FST Improv Presents: ‘Comedy Freestyle’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre,

1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Join Florida Studio Theatre for the funniest night in town. A whole new style of show that moves quickly and promises to deliver more laughs per minute than any other show you’ve seen. With a mix of games, music and memorable scenes, FST Freestyle will be the most unique improv show you’ve ever been a part of. Runs through June 29.

‘The Niceties’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$30

Call 321-1397.

Set in 2016 before the presidential election, the story follows student Zoe, who is called into her professor’s office to speak about her recent paper regarding slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. A polite disagreement quickly turns into an exploding debate on the timely topics of race, power and history. Runs through June 30.

Grant Peeples & Passerine

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center,

525 Kumquat Court

$12; day of $15

Call 800-838-3006.

Grant Peeples knows how to get your attention. This performer writes his own compellingly gritty songs that take a fresh, honest, and eloquent look at the world around us — paritcularly when it comes to the topic of politics. Passerine puts a modern twist on traditional folk and bluegrass music as well as a repertoire of original songs ranging from sweet ballads to the contemporary (and edgy) Americana. The two artists will split their set between the two of them.

Dwight Slade

8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Dwight Slade is an internationally acclaimed comic who recently earned a five-star review from Scotland’s Minister of Culture at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now, he’s bringing his stand-up act to Sarasota through Sunday.

SUNDAY

Nik’s Pick: SRQ Craft Beer Festival

It’s time, Sarasota. It’s time to officially ring in summer by grabbing a local brew and toasting to the paradise we live in — heat and all. This inaugural (and family-friendly) craft beer festival will feature activities and tables by several breweries and vendors. Entrance fee includes entry into gift card raffles and more than 21 beer samples from various local breweries. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Designing Daughters, a philanthropy group that gives grants to various local nonprofits every year.

If You Go

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café, 1837 Hillview St.

Tickets: $10; under age 21 free

Info: Call 316-9222.

HD at the Opera House: ‘Mayerling’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Let yourself be transported to London with this performance by the Royal Ballet. Created in 1978 by Kenneth MacMillan for the same group, this program inspired by true event follows the most juicy of topics: desire, family secrets and political intrigues — all fused into passionate choreography. A story that starts with a prince shamelessly flirting with his bride’s sister at the ball celebrating their marriage is bound to be good.

MONDAY

Focus on Film: ‘All is True’

4:15 p.m. at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Court

$9

Call 955-3456.

“It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves,” William Shakespeare once said. I wonder if he kept this in mind during one of the biggest obstacles of his life: the 1613 burning of his beloved Globe Theatre. This film follows the ups and downs of this period for the Bard, who returns to Stratford to face the family he’s neglected and the pain of his son Hamnet’s death. Enjoy a supplementary discussion with local film guru and Gus Mollasis.

Poetry Night

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 373-1800.

You can enjoy your tea with a sprinkle of spoken word every Monday night at The Elixir Tea House. From 7-10 p.m., writers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate at this snap-filled event. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back, sip and listen, everyone is welcome.

Monday Night Jazz Cabaret with Keven Aland & Hot Club SRQ

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$35-$39

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota is turning up the heat at Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret for this five-concert series. Keven Aland and Hot Club of SRQ is kicking things off with its 21st century hybrid of the famous “Quintette du Hot Club de France.” Described by some as “fire and magic” created by the blending of guitar and violin, Aland’s group is built upon the musical connections he has with each individual guitarist of the Hot Club of SRQ.

TUESDAY

Retirement Luncheon for John Fischer

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

$50; patron $100

Call 306-1202.

John Fischer, managing director of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, announced at the end of 2018 that he’s retiring after 17 years. Toast to nearly two decades of game-changing leadership at this celebratory luncheon featuring live entertainment and champagne (of course).

McCurdy’s Comedy Open Mic Competition

7 p.m. at at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Free admission but two-drink purchase minimum

Call 925-3869.

McCurdy’s hosts this competition to find the best comics around. Dozens of comics will compete for a chance to win a cash prize and a five-minute guest spot at a show on the theater’s main stage.

Open Mic Night

9 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 487-7373.

Every Tuesday night is open mic night at the iconic local haunt-turned new hangout, and with Pantheon hosting, it’s bound to be a fun night. Interested singers, songwriters, rappers, spoken word poets, comedians and performers of all other sorts are welcome.