This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 23

THURSDAY

‘Metal, Marble & More’

11 a.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

Learn the wonders of several of the art world’s most interesting mediums in this exhibit, which features sculpture work by four award-winning gallery artists: Candace Knapp, Gert Olsen, George Paxton and James H. Smith. Runs through May 30 and gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Uptown Views’

11 a.m. at Art Uptown, 1367 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-5409.

Art Uptown gallery is debuting six new artists at this dynamic exhibit. Enjoy original works by oil painter Peter Christ, nature-inspired contemporary artist Leigh O’Rourke, mixed-media artist Laura Reed, colorful painter Dan Reeves, abstract landscape artist Kathy Wright and realistic acrylic painter Marlane Wurzbach. Runs through May 24 and gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibition

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free admission

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Comedy Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — that confidence will earn you half-off beers for the evening. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, check out this new open mic series. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Held every fourth Thursday of the month.

Helen Keaney

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

It’s almost the weekend, friends. So grab a drink, pick a seat and laugh off your week’s stresses with an evening of stand-up comedy by Helen Keaney. Keaney is a veteran comic who’s been in sitcoms, stand-up sets and hosted on NBC, HBO, E!, Comedy Central and more. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival

4 p.m. at St. Armands Circle, 300 Madison Drive, Suite 201

Free admission

Call 487-8061.

This third-annual festival is a celebration of two things Florida is known for: fresh seafood and endless entertainment. Enjoy some of Sarasota’s best (and most fresh) catches at this two-day festival, and listen to live music by 11 bands including CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion, Reverend Barry & The Funk and Ronnie Dee & The Super Stars. Runs through Sunday.

Nik’s Pick: Grand Opening of Escape Reality

Need a break from the stresses of your life? Step into a different one at this grand opening event of Sarsota’s newest virtual reality experience. Grab a drink at the bar and test the state-of-the-art VR gaming machines along with classic arcade games for those who would rather stick to this dimension — all to the sounds of DJ Warp Corp. The night begins with “Nerd Trivia,” which is followed by two VR game tournaments and a “cosplay costume showdown.” Food will be available from a surprise food truck and all drinks are $5 all night.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Escape Reality, 1900 Main St., Suite 104

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 444-6766.

The Players Studio Year-End Showcase: ‘Cirque’

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

See the future faces of the Sarasota performing arts scene at this vibrant show performed by the students of The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio. Enjoy circus-themed songs, sketches and dances honoring the Circus City and showcasing the skills participants cultivated after a year of classes.

Don’t Miss: ‘Mini’ Grand Tasting

Feeling salty? This free margarita tasting will help. Azuñia Tequila presents this fun precursor to the inaugural SRQ Margarita Festival at 2 p.m. May 25 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The festival benefits Barking Out Loud Rescue Inc. and Turning Points and features more than 12 flavors of margaritas, five bands, food trucks and games.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Daiquiri Deck — St. Armands Circle, 325 John Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 388-3325.

SATURDAY

73º Flea Indie Market

6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Looking for the perfect gift? Every month 73º Flea has got your back with its pop-up market at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room. Browse tons of goods from jewelry to plants to clothing, all created by local artists and crafters. Vendors change monthly, but eventgoers can count on several food truck options and live music. So, grab a local brew and support Sarasota’s independent businesses.

Environmental Art Show - Origami Air

7 p.m. at at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 500-2218.

Celebrate recyclable artwork at this eco-friendly show. Stocking Savvy’s seventh monthly Environmental Art Show will boast everything from paper clothing to a full-size coral reef made of paper. Want to get in on the action? Employees from Origami Air will be on hand to teach you the ins and outs of the artform. Guests can also enjoy free food, live music with KOJU the Dragonslayer and a wide selection of native plants for sale.

FST Improv: Comedy Freestyle

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Join Florida Studio Theatre for the funniest night in town. A whole new style of show that moves quickly and promises to deliver more laughs per minute than any other show you’ve seen. With a mix of games, music and memorable scenes, FST Freestyle will be the most unique improv show you’ve ever been a part of. Runs through June 29.

SUNDAY

Yoga at Evie’s Tavern on Main

9:30 a.m. at Evie’s Tavern, 1560 Main St.

$10

Call 366-7711.

Ever wish you could get some exercise for the mind, body and soul in the same place you grab your cold ones? Now you can. Every other Sunday at Evie’s is now yoga day, led by Pineapple Studio-certified instructor Erika Cain. Admission price includes a mini cocktail for those 21 and up, but the event is open to all ages. A specialty cocktail menu with low-calorie and gluten-free options will also be available.

MONDAY

Memorial Day Concert

5 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail

$5; free for kids 16 and under

Call 650-1177.

Honor some of America’s bravest through this musical tribute to fallen members of all branches of the military. Sarasota Concert Band fans can grab a lawn chair, lay out a blanket and enjoy a guest speaker, vocal soloist, Nokomis Boy Scouts color guard and more. Food will be available for sale. Rain date is June 2.

Poetry Night

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 373-1800.

You can enjoy your tea with a sprinkle of spoken word every Monday night at The Elixir Tea House. From 7-10 p.m., writers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate at this snap-filled event. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back, sip and listen, everyone is welcome.

Karaoke Mondays

9 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at Beach Club, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering a plethora of songs for your most Snapchat-able performance, there’s fun in store. Singers get a free mixed shot after their first song. Service industry employees also get 50% off all drinks.

TUESDAY

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $29.70

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes on this winner of eight Tony Awards — a dark tale of love, murder and revenge in 19th-century London that continues to entertain audiences four decades after its premiere. Sweeney Todd is out for revenge on the judge who unjustly imprisoned him for 15 years, taking him from his wife and daughter. Todd’s need for vengeance becomes profitable when he teams up with meat pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett and opens a barber practice above her shop. Runs through June 1.

WEDNESDAY

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre,

1265 First St.

From $29

Call 366-9000.

Roger Bean’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes” takes a loving look at the girl groups of the ’50s and ’60s. The story follows a quartet of high schoolers singing at prom as a last-minute replacement for the previously scheduled boy band. Their performance was a hit, but they never make it big. When they do a reprise performance at their 10-year reunion, everyone remembers the stars that should have been. Enjoy classics like “It’s My Party,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Respect” and “You Don’t Own Me.”