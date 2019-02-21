This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 28

THURSDAY

‘Russian Folk Music and Dance’

11 a.m. at Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

$48

Call 306-1202.

Open yourself up to a new culture with this Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota concert. Enjoy a beef stroganoff lunch paired with an interactive program of popular Russian folk songs — all performed in colorful costumes and accompanied by traditional dance. Said program includes “Tara’s Theme” from “Dr. Zhivago,” “Moscow Nights” and more.

‘Reckless’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $27

Call 351-8000.

The director of this play described it best: “Like life, it’s as absurd as it is serious.” Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan (who’s also a FSU/Asolo Conservatory alum) directs this FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training production following a woman who’s told with moments to spare that her husband has contracted her murder. A cast of seven graduate students plays 22 characters to tell this story of shifting identities, exorbitant amounts of champagne and much more. Runs through March 10.

FRIDAY

SPAACES Kickoff Party

5 p.m. at M. Chapel Projects (now SPAACES), 2087 Princeton St.

Free admission

Call 374-3492.

New year, new gallery. Come celebrate the official rebranding of M. Chapel Projects gallery to Sarasota Project Aligning Artists Communities Exhibits Studios. The evening will launch SPAACES’ crowdfunding campaign, open solo exhibitions for Chapel and fellow local Claudia Ryan and more.

Nik’s Pick: ‘New Work x 3’ Opening Reception

Gear up for this triple threat. Get a taste of the lastest on the contemporary art scene in this exhibit, feauting work by Lynn Davison, Jean Blackburn and Susan Zukowsky. Davison is a Ringling College of Art and Design graduate who has been creating haunting figurative imagery for more than three decades; Blackburn is an Anna Maria native who will display her most recent oil paintings in her series about water; and Zukowsky is a passionate printmaker who combines print iconography with disparate objects.Exhibit runs through March 31.

If You Go

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art, 1288 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 366-2454.

‘Details of Red Delights’ Opening Reception

6 p.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

Dabbert Gallery is seeing red. Celebrate the opening of “Details of Red Delights,” featuring Barbara Krupp, with this artist meet-and-greet. Krupp is an abstract, self-taught X-ray-technicain-turned-painter specializing in acrylic paint, fabric and oil. Exhibit runs through March 30.

Music on Main: Jah Movement

6 p.m. at Lakewood Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Main St.

Free

Call 907-9243.

Lakewood Main will turn into an outdoor concert venue for this free monthly music series. Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, a DJ, rides, kids activities and, of course, live music by reggae favorite Jah Movement. This event will benefit the Taylor Emmons Scholarship Fund.

Circus Sarasota

7 p.m. at Big Top in Nathan Benderson Park, 140 University Town Center Drive

$15-$55

Call 355-9805.

Step into this European-style Big Top while simultaneously stepping into a new world. Every year, the Circus Arts Conservatory curates an awe-inspiring show with a new cast, and this year’s acts include juggling, cyr wheel, teeterboard, hand-to-hand acrobatics, high wire, a modern blend of aerial dance and majestic horses and more. Runs through March 10.

‘An Evening with Judy Garland’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 953-3434.

No, you’re not in Kansas anymore, so slip into those ruby slippers and pucker up because John Truett might just kiss you tonight. If you didn’t get the hint, Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating the life of iconic movie star Judy Garland in its second pops concert of the season. The orchestra will play live alongside Garland’s original vocals. Runs through Saturday.

‘Mary Poppins’

8 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $33

Call 748-5875.

What’s better than a spoonful of sugar? Hearing a song about it of course (and nobody will make you take medicine with it, don’t worry). This beloved story follows a set of children in 1910 London who have gone through several nannies — until a flying one shows up. Mary Poppins teaches these kiddos whimsical, magic-packed life lessons applicable to both children and adults. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY

JDub’s Brewing Co. 5th Anniversary Dub Fest

1 p.m. at Sarasota County Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

From $30

Call 955-2739.

Toast to five years of brewing with this craft beer and music festival featuring 11 bands, the 3rd Annual Dub Fest Hombrew Competition, food trucks, vendors, games and more. Runs through Sunday.

Spring Ballet Extravaganza

2 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice

$14-$47

Call 218-3779.

See several of Saraosta’s emerging dance stars at this annual showcase. The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School presents a cast of more than 30 pre-professional ballet dancers — from the U.S. and abroad — who will perform excerpts from ballet classics such as “Le Corsaire,” “Flower Festival in Genzano,” and “Diana and Actaeon,” along with contemporary piece “Creaturae” by SCBS resident choreographer Tania Vergara. Runs through Sunday.

‘Nabucco’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $19

Call 328-1300.

Enjoy this story following the King of Babylon, who takes the Hebrews into captivity after destroying their temple. While he’s off ruining lives, his rebellious daughter, Abigaille, plots to seize the throne and the affection of her sister’s lover. This causes Nabucco to declare himself god, and of course chaos ensues. Runs through March 24.

Don’t Miss: Cynthia Sayer and Her Hot Jazz Quartet

Don’t mess with this Jersey girl and her banjo. Cynthia Sayer is an accomplished musician — she was recently the first 4-string banjoist to ever win a Bistro Award and a Global Music Award — and she’s headlined the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and been a featured artist at the Newport Jazz Festival. Sayer is heading back to Sarasota to play with renowned jazz trumpeter (and new Sarasota resident) Randy Sandke and other talented musicians for an evening of some of the best jazz performers South Florida has to offer.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

Tickets: $27.50; students, GPAC Family and Sarasota Jazz Club members $22.50

Info: Call 552-5325.

SUNDAY

24th Annual Sarasota Choir Festival

4 p.m. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6135 Beechwood Ave.

Free

Call 350-0896.

“Music festival” means different things to different age groups — no, this is not a choral equivalent of Lollapalooza. However, under the direction of Festival Founder Jane Hunder, Founder/Director of Ring Sarasota Rick Holdsworth and Director of Belle Canto Nicole Marie Smith, it’s sure to be music to your ears.

MONDAY

‘Orpheus and His Lyre’ Featuring Matthew Aucoin

8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$20; students $10

Email [email protected].

See the myth of Orpheus in a new light in this ensemblenewSRQ concert. Harpist Katherine Siochi will light up the stage with Elliot Carter’s “Bariolage,” emerging composer Matt Aucoin will perform his work “Its Own Accord” and more.

TUESDAY

‘The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers’

5 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $34

Call 366-9000.

Florida Studio Theatre relives two of the best decades of music history with this cabaret-style revue. Belt out favorites such as Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots are Made for Walking,” Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party and I’ll Cry If I Want To”and more. Runs through June 9.

Wigs & Wit

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Sissy walk into McCurdy’s and prepare to yell “YAS” at the top of your lungs, because it’s time for a face off between the area’s funniest comics and most glamorous drag queens (hosted by Miss Beneva Fruitville, of course).

WEDNESDAY

Tom Purviance: Piano Works of Chopin

10:30 a.m. at Selby Library Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

Liven up your Hump Day with Sarasota Music Archive’s Winter Lecture and Performance Series. Enjoy a performance by local pianist Tom Purviance, one of the 10 pianists who performed in Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s “Piano Grand III” in October.

Music Matinee — Sarasota Opera Studio Artists

Noon at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 225-6500.

No extra change for entertainment this week? Not a problem. Sarasota Concert Association’s free concert series Music Matinees is here to help with a wallet-friendly performance featuring Sarasota Opera’s Studio Artists, an auditioned group of emerging vocalists who perform in mainstage productions and serve as the company’s ambassadors.