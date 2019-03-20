This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 21

THURSDAY

‘Mallets and Forethought’ with George Nickson

11 a.m. at Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

$48

Call 306-1202.

Who says orchestral music has to be serious? George Nickson, principal percussionist of the Sarasota Orchestra and co-founder of ensemblenewSRQ, is headlining this Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota concert to live up to the description Artistic Director Joseph Holt gives to all of Nickson’s concerts: “... inventive, fun, and always a musical tour de force.”

Gallery Exhibit ‘A Designed Life: Contemporary American Textile’

Noon at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

Free admission

Call 350-5430.

The definition of art is always up for debate, and to the team at Center for Architecture, it can even include everyday items like containers. “A Designed Life: Contemporary American Textiles, Contemporary American Wallpapers and Containers & Packaging” features artistic designs from 1951-1954, and it’s on display through April 30. This exhibit is curated by Margaret Re and organized by the Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture, University of Maryland Baltimore County.

‘Connecting the Dots. THIS World IS Round’

6:30 p.m. at Little House, address will be noted on your ticket

From $37.50

Call 917-719-1271.

Get the best of all worlds with this concert and art exhibit combo that originated on the West Coast. SuzeMuze Studio is a fiscally sponsored project aimed at using the arts to transform the lives of people experiencing pain, and this performance is a Sarasota preview of a show hitting the road to Charleston, S.C. Enjoy original songs from founder Susan Gabriel’s musical and satirical stories from her two books performed alongside paintings also by Gabriel.

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’

7:30 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $30

Call 748-5875.

We hope you’ve been savin’ your love for this celebration of the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance. Named for Fats Waller’s song of the same name, this tribute to the swing beat will transport audiences back to the 1930s with beloved songs such as “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “I’m Going To Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter” and more. Runs through April 7.

‘Sounds of the Stage’

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $40

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Orchestra is taking guests into the spotlight with this theatrical concert experience. Join conductor Andrew Lane on a journey through the music that’s set the stage and enhanced unforgettable theatrical moments. Toe-tap along to the sounds of some of history’s best shows, from “L’Arlésienne” to “The Bartered Bride.” Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Concerts at Noon: Apprentice Artists

Noon at Lee & Bob Peterson Great Room, Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$5

Call 328-1300.

Experience the future of operatic talent firsthand with this hour-long concert by Sarasota Opera’s Apprentice Artists. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

‘Patina’ Exhibit Opening

6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Free admission

Call 951-0620.

Like most artists native to South Florida, Steven Anton Rehage found great inspiration in the ocean growing up — but not the way you might think. Rehage’s paintings are not landscapes. They are mixed media works inspired by the unassuming patinas that form when different metals, wood and textiles interact in a natural environment. Come meet the artist at the reception and enjoy the show through April 9.

D.L. Hughley

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$42

Call 925-3869.

From performing around the country with the Black and Brown Comedy Get Down tour to writing his own book, “I Want You to Shut the F*ck Up,” D.L. Hughley has made a career of speaking his mind. Whether you know him from his current Showtime comedy special,”Reset,” or the satirical Comedy Central documentary “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List,” you’ll love this show. Runs through Sunday.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Cirque Des Voix’

Don’t forget to look up during this concert. Every year, Key Chorale teams up with Circus Arts Conservatory for a high-flying musical collaboration featuring over 100 voices accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra. This year’s show is centered around some of the most beloved film scores in cinema history, including music from “Star Wars,” “Mission Impossible,” “Avatar” and more. Runs through Sunday.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Ulla Searing Big Top, 140 University Town Center Drive

Tickets: $20-$55

Info: Call 355-9805.

‘Noises Off’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $46.80

Call 351-8000.

Camaraderie and dysfunction are central (just like they are in all families) to this precisely timed, cunning and hilarious comedy. The story centers on a misfit company of actors tripping over themselves in a frenzied final rehearsal of the British sex farce “Nothing On.” You know it couldn’t be going worse when sardines start flying everywhere. Chaos ensues — brace yourself. Runs through April 20.

Tannahill Weavers

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; day of $25

Call 800-838-3006.

Travel to the highlands of Scotland without leaving your seat at this concert. The Tannahill Weavers is a traditional Scottish band boasting a versatile repertoire including original ballands, fire-driven instrumentals and more, all to honor the musical heritage of the Celtic people.

SATURDAY

University Town Center Art Fair

10 a.m. at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive

Free admission

Call 561-746-6615.

To all of you who have thought there are only chain stores and restaurants at University Town Center, you are sorely mistaken. The newest addition to the Howard Alan Events lineup is bringing 100 national and local fine artists to the area to showcase thousands of handmade works of art. Stroll amidst sculptures, paintings, furniture, and much more at this free event. Runs through Sunday.

Viewpoint Lecture and Demonstration

10:30 a.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$10; students and members $5

Call 360-7399.

The phrase “all talk, no action” doesn’t apply to this lecture, in which Moving Ethos Dance Artistic Director Leah Verier-Dunn will explain the concept of dance theater and the benefits of telling a story through movement. Moving Ethos dancers will accompany her to demonstrate what narrative movement means to the company, which has a residency at The Ringling this season.

Art in the Garden

11 a.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 365-2032.

There’s beer, wine and handmade artwork for sale in one place this weekend — what more could you want? Head to Art Center Sarasota to peruse a selection of original folk art, woodwork, ceramics, paintings, fiber art, prints, jewelry, clothing, collages and a variety of mixed media.

Opening Reception: ‘Locally Sourced’

5 p.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 400-0598.

Two is always better than one — especially when we’re talking about two powerhouse women. When Linda Driggs of Michael Saunders & Co. and Nancy Hielscher of John Cannon Homes aren’t making homebuyers happy, they’re creating dynamic acrylic paintings together that currently grace the walls of several homes in the Tampa Bay area. Take a look at their work in their first duo show running through April 7.

SUNDAY

Author Signing: Mark Weston and Carol Weston

Most siblings can’t even share the remote, let alone the spotlight, but these two writers are gladly doing so. Brother-and-sister pair Mark Weston (a Sarasota resident) and Carol Weston are headed to Bookstore1 to talk about the 22 books between them — six (two for children) by Mark and 16 (all for young adults) by Carol. Come learn about their latest works, Carol’s “Speed of Life” and Mark’s “Finding the Speed of Light — The 1676 Discovery that Dazzled the World” at this signing.

If You Go

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 365-7900.

‘By George, I Think We’ve Done It!’

3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

From $20; students $5

Call 926-7677.

The Pops Orchestra is closing the curtain on its 2018-2019 “Pop Stars Take the Stage” season with a concert dedicated to all the Georges out there. Well, not all of them, but the ones who made a mark on the music industry. Enjoy music by George Harrison (whose voice will be honored by tribute vocalist Marty Scott), George M. Cohen, George Michael and George Gershwin with favorites such as “Here Comes the Sun,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Faith” and “American in Paris.” Runs through Monday.

MONDAY

The 27th Annual Silver Fox Show

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$25

Call 488-1115.

This professionally directed troupe of volunteer performers is back for its annual variety show, which combines singing, dancing and sketch comedy with the theme “Sounds of the City: A Broadway Melody!” Runs through March 30.

Principal Film Series: ‘Dame Margot Fonteyn, Ballet Royalty’

6 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 359-0099.

Join The Sarasota Ballet in saying “YAS, QUEEN” to this cinematic look at ballet royalty Margot Fonteyn. In celebration of what would have been her 100th birthday, watch clips from several of her most cherished roles.